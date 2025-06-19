Star Catcher Hits Injured List as Diamondbacks Injuries Stack Up
The hits keep coming for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Already dealing with a devastating slew of pitcher injuries, including a number of season-ending ones, they've now lost their star catcher Gabriel Moreno for at least the next six days.
Arizona Diamondbacks Roster Moves
Selected from Triple-A Reno: C Aramis Garcia
Placed on the 10-Day Injured List: C Gabriel Moreno (right hand contusion; retro to June 16)
Transferred to 60-Day Injured List: RHP Christian Montes De Oca (back stress fracture/right elbow inflammation)
Moreno was first injured on Friday, June 6 against the Cincinnati Reds. Playing through a rainstorm in a game that should have been stopped, a wild pitch skipped instead of bouncing, hitting Moreno in the hand.
While x-rays were negative, the soreness has persisted. Moreno has played in just three games since then, and none since June 14. Since the move is retroactive to June 16, Moreno is eligible to come off the injured list on June 25.
Losing Moreno for any extended period of time would be yet one more major blow to a Diamondbacks team already reeling from injury and underperformance. The 2023 Gold Glove catcher is still among the elite defensively at the position, with +7 Fielding Run Value according to Statcast.
After a slow start to the season, Moreno had been hot at the plate prior to the injury. He's currently batting .270/.324/.414, .738 OPS with five homers and 20 RBI.
Backup catcher Jose Herrera has started seven of the last 10 games, including the last three straight. With a day game after a night game, and Moreno still not able to go, the D-backs were forced to make a roster move.
While he gets high marks from the pitchers for how he handles them, Herrera rates out to average at best defensively. Statcast FRV has him exactly zero both of 2025 and his career. Baseball-Reference DRS rates him zero for 2025 but -9 for his career.
At the plate Herrera is one of the weakest hitters in the league. He's batting .171 with a .528 OPS (49 OPS+) in 101 plate appearances this year. In 459 career PA his line is a similar .199/.279/.256, .535 OPS, or 51 OPS+.
Aramis Garcia is a career backup catcher with 120 games played in the major leagues. The 32-year-old has a career .211/.248/.325, 57 OPS+ batting line in 327 career plate appearances. His defense has been rated as -5 by baseball reference and +0 by Statcast.
In 38 games for the Triple-A Reno Aces he's hit .250/.399/.524 with 10 homers and 30 walks in 158 PA. He was called up earlier in June for the doubleheader in Cincinnati, but did not get any at-bats. He was designated for assignment a day later, but is now back on the 40-man roster for at least the next week.