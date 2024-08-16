Th Diamondbacks' Reputation of Success Leaves Impressions in Tampa
The Arizona Diamondbacks are off to Tampa Bay, taking on the Rays in what looks to be a fun matchup of primarily pitching-centered duels. The Rays, always known for their incredible production of quality major league arms, are going to be going up against the teeth of the D-backs' rotation this weekend.
Tampa Bay's manager Kevin Cash, as well as reliever Drew Rasmussen, spoke on the Diamondbacks, and how difficult it will be for the opposing club to take on the scorching-hot Snakes.
"Right now they are really swinging the bat, and we are going to face some good pitching too." said manager Kevin Cash when asked about having to go up against the reigning NL Champions.
The Diamondbacks are leading MLB with an average of 5.28 runs per game. They have won 9 consecutive series, and have not lost a set since June 27th against Minnesota. Since June 1st Arizona has had the best record in MLB, and they have won the most games since the All-Star break.
"They've got a really balanced offense that is doing a lot of good things. We've got to make good pitches, and ultimately it's on us to get it going offensively." Part of the amazing 'balance' that Cash references comes from the duo of Randal Grichuk and Joc Pederson. One of the best pairings at the DH positions in all of baseball, they have been a slam dunk for Mike Hazen and the front office since being acquired in the offseason.
Even Tampa reliever Drew Rasmussen noted the impressive moves made by the D-backs to improve the club. "I know they made some big offseason moves in Free Agency, as well as in trades. So I know somewhere along the line I've stumbled across some of these hitters, but as a team, I don't really know them."
Rasmussen will pitch out of the bullpen for the Rays, after making a difficult return back from elbow surgery on August 7th against the Cardinals.
"They are super talented, we know that." Kevin Cash told the media when asked about Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly. "We obviously saw Zac Gallen do some incredible things in the postseason last year, but ultimately the Diamondbacks as a whole we are very unfamiliar with."
Gallen and Kelly will go in Games 2 and 3 respectively, as the duo makes up the primary 1-2 punch of the Diamondbacks' rotation. For Kelly, it will be his 2nd start back from injury. "Those won't be easy." said Drew Rasmussen, giving an idea of the reputation that the Diamondbacks have made for themselves around the league.
While the Rays don't know much about the Diamondbacks and will need to learn a lot as they go, that street goes both ways. The D-backs will need to study up on Tampa Bay and learn all they can on how to beat what is still a dangerous team.
The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Tampa Bay Rays at 3:50 PM Arizona Time. Make sure to keep things locked in on Diamondbacks On SI for all of your D-backs coverage, as Arizona continues to climb towards the division title.