Torey Lovullo Discusses Justin Martinez and Ildemaro Vargas
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo touched on a few topics during the pregame press conference in Maryvale prior to the game against the Brewers.
While he could not address any direct questions regarding unofficial news, he was asked about Justin Martinez and Ildemaro Vargas. Martinez is reported to have signed a five-year extension, pending physical. It's also been reported that Garrett Hampson has opted out of his minor league contract, possibly clearing the way for Vargas to make the opening day roster.
Justin Martinez
[Martinez] has great makeup," Lovullo said. "He's got all the intangibles. We know what the arm looks like. It shows up every single night. He throws 100 miles an hour. He continues to work on the secondary stuff to be, to be a complete pitcher. So there have been improvements there."
"The separator for me is his desire to get better, his ability to be a teammate, accept that coaching and just continue to stay very, very motivated. He's going to be a really good player for us for a long time."
Lovullo has been especially impressed with Martinez's advanced maturity and comfort level since first meeting him.
"Once he got to the big league level, he was comfortable in his space. He was comfortable coming into my office, knocking at the door, and telling a story or two and laughing with me."
"Whether he had a good outing or a bad outing. That's hard for a young player to do," said Lovullo. "Those are the things that stand out to me. He's a very mature young man. He's got great parents, and he's going to have a long, long career ahead of him."
Ildemaro Vargas
With Hampson opting out, Vargas is primed to be the backup shortstop and utility player on opening day, and for at least the first several weeks of the season. Whether or not he can hold that job over Blaze Alexander once he heals up from an oblique injury, or if Jordan Lawlar forces his way onto the roster remains to seen.
But for now Lovullo will have a known commodity, one he trusts to pick up the baseball, and a player whose offensive approach has matured over the years.
The things Lovullo highlighted from what he's seen this spring are "consistency with the defensive play, picking up the ball in a timely fashion, making his plays. And then offensively just doing the little things that we want him to."
Vargas is a career .246 hitter with a .643 OPS, or 77 OPS+. He's been somewhat improved over the last three seasons however, batting .253, with a .653 OPS and 85 OPS+. His defense has rated +5 Defensive Runs Saved the last three seasons, although most of his positive runs have come from third and second base. He is roughly league average or slightly below at shortstop.
Vargas has had a breakout spring however, going 15 for 44, .341, with four doubles and two homers. He's only struck out three times. While the power is not likely to carry over to the regular season, the contact should.
"He's controlling the zone," Lovullo said. "He's not just going up there and being a free swinger. Maybe he had been early in his career when he was here as a younger player. He's got a really good idea of what the at-bat is asking for. He's turned into a really mature player."
The numbers bear that out. Through 2021 Vargas had struck out in 15.2% of his plate appearances while walking 4.7%, for a 3.22 K/BB ratio. Since 2022 his strikeout percentage has dropped to a minuscule 9.1% (MLB average is 22%). Meanwhile his walks have increased to 5.7% of PA. The result is Vargas has cut his K/BB ratio in half to 1.61.