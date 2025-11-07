D-backs Make Flurry of Roster Moves
On Thursday, the Arizona Diamondbacks made a flurry of roster moves, including nine reinstatements from the 60-day injured list.
The club announced it has officially tendered the Qualifying Offer to right-hander Zac Gallen. That move had been reported earlier on Thursday, and the former ace is expected to decline it.
Related Content: D-backs Make Decision on Zac Gallen's Qualifying Offer
In addition, infielder Ildemaro Vargas elected free agency, and right-hander Austin Pope was outrighted off the 40-man roster, now becoming a free agent. As of this writing, the D-backs' 40-man roster sits at 38.
Diamondbacks Activate Nine Players off Injured List
The D-backs had nine players on the 60-day injured list. All nine have been activated in accordance with league rules.
The players activated are as follows:
LHP Blake Walston (Tommy John Surgery), LHP A.J. Puk (Tommy John Surgery), RHP Corbin Burnes (Tommy John Surgery), RHP Christian Montes De Oca (back stress fractures, elbow inflammation), RHP Justin Martinez (Tommy John Surgery), RHP Cristian Mena (sprained right shoulder).
RHP Justin Martinez (Tommy John Surgery), LHP Tommy Henry (Tommy John Surgery), RHP Kevin Ginkel (sprained right shoulder) and INF Pavin Smith (strained left quad).
The D-backs endured one of the more injury-stricken seasons in recent history. At least, those going down with injuries carried a high level of impact on the club.
Ace Corbin Burnes expects to be back around the All-Star Break in 2026, while the others who underwent Tommy John Surgery will return at varying dates. Martinez and Puk may not return until near the end of 2026, if at all.
Ildemaro Vargas Elects Free Agency
Vargas is somewhat of a surprise to see depart, though it is a possibility he re-signs in Arizona. The veteran utilityman played a valuable role for Arizona in 2025 despite suffering a foot fracture that held him out for a chunk of time.
Vargas hit to a .270/.292/.383 slash, and always seemed to deliver in clutch moments. He filled in at first base alongside rookie utilityman Tim Tawa, following injuries to both Smith and first base prospect Tyler Locklear.
Diamondbacks Outright Five Players
On Wednesday, the D-backs outrighted five players off the 40-man roster. LHP Kyle Nelson, INF Connor Kaiser, RHP John Curtiss and RHP Casey Kelly will all become free agents. Pope, the rookie right-hander, is the newest addition to this list.
Pope made one appearance for the D-backs, throwing two scoreless innings against the Dodgers.
In addition, right-handed reliever Elvin Rodriguez had his option declined by the club, and will become a free agent.
Related Content: Diamondbacks Outright 4 Players