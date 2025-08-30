Torey Lovullo Explains Diamondbacks' Difficult Pitcher Decision
On Friday, the Arizona Diamondbacks made a difficult roster decision. The hero of Thursday's win over the Milwaukee Brewers — right-hander Taylor Rashi, was sent back to Triple-A Reno.
Rashi, in his first-ever major league appearance, pitched three massive scoreless innings for Arizona, earning a 62-pitch save against one of the toughest lineups in baseball.
Rashi would be headed back to the minor leagues the next day. But why?
Torey Lovullo Addresses Arizona Diamondbacks Optioning Taylor Rashi
The explanation is rather simple, and it didn't have to do with Rashi's performance. Arizona's bullpen had been quite taxed. They needed nearly 18 innings of relief work over four close, tough-fought games in Milwaukee.
Rashi's three innings and 62-pitch workload would have necessitated a lengthy down period. It was practically a start in terms of workload for the right-hander.
With the rest of Arizona's relievers heavily used as well, the D-backs needed to call up a fresh arm. Since Rashi would have been certainly unavailable for multiple days, Arizona had to make the decision to send him back down to get a new hurler — left-hander Brandyn Garcia.
Manager Torey Lovullo, speaking to Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo Show, said it was an extremely difficult conversation to have with the rookie right-hander.
"It sucked on steroids. Let's put it that way," Lovullo said.
"It was one that he understood, he came into the clubhouse [before the game] yesterday, it was all hugs and congratulations and all that stuff. And 'Oh, by the way, be ready because you are going to pitch and you are going to log some innings, so make sure you're ready.'"
"He goes out there and does his job, right? The team absolutely celebrated him. He was the talk of our postgame. Everybody was talking about him. Everybody was congratulating him."
Despite the well-deserved praise, the tough reality was waiting around the corner.
"We have a couple of really nice traditions and he's right in the middle of traditions and the coaching staff said, 'Well, we've got to send him out in about five minutes.'" Lovullo said.
"So we thought, let's let him work through all the things that he was going to enjoy — he deserved that — and have that conversation with him as late as possible before we get on the bus to get on the plane to LA. So we did. He understood."
Rashi's debut may still have earned him a chance to prove himself further at the major league level. He could very well be back soon. Lovullo said he told the right-hander he would likely get another opportunity with the big league club before season's end.
"I told him that his time will still come, to go down [to the minors] and celebrate what he did, and embrace it, and know that he helped us win a very big baseball game, and go back down and keep dealing, because his time will still come with us at some point this year," Lovullo said.