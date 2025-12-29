D-backs Veteran Reliever Was Solid in Limited Action

2025 was one of the more brutal season in recent history for the Arizona Diamondbacks, particularly as it pertained to injuries, underperformance and (necessary) roster turnover.

A season that began with such promise quickly became ugly. As pitcher after pitcher went down with injury (and many others struggled to reach their expected results) the D-backs had to turn to a massive wave of arms — some unproven rookies, and some veteran journeyman.

One such journeyman reliever was right-hander Trevor Richards, whose short tenure with the D-backs marked the seventh different team he's appeared for (in a major league game) for his career. He only saw two games, but was relatively effective in that small role.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Review: Trevor Richards

Trevor Richards 2025 and career stats | Alex D'Agostino

Richards was one of the many mid-season acquisitions in the D-backs' relief department. After spending the first portion of the 2025 season in the Kansas City Royals' organization, Richards was set free on June 13.

Arizona inked him to a minor league contract six days later, sending him to Triple-A Reno initially. There, he posted a 5.79 ERA in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, allowing 21 earned runs over the course of 21 appearances — 32.2 innings.

A month following his signing, Richards was called up to the majors on July 18. He made only two appearances for the D-backs, both in games against the Houston Astros. Richards threw a scoreless inning on July 21, then allowed one run over 1.2 innings of relief on July 23.

Three days later, he was designated for assignment and subsequently outrighted to Triple-A after clearing waivers. He landed on the minor league IL at the end of August, and elected free agency following the conclusion of the regular season.

Trevor Richards: 2026 Outlook

Richards does not seem like a likely reunion candidate for the 2026 season. Though he was effective enough in his very small role, he has generally not been effective at the major league level in recent seasons.

The D-backs, meanwhile, have not made any significant additions to their major league bullpen. They may be forced to turn to journeyman arms like Richards again in 2026 if moves aren't made.

