Torey Lovullo Had 3-Word Message After Huge D-backs Win
Somehow, some way, the Arizona Diamondbacks are alive in the National League playoff picture.
After a dominant 8-1 win over the San Francisco Giants Monday night, Arizona finds itself a mere 1.5 games out of the third Wild Card, passing the Giants in the standings (for the time being).
After the game, Torey Lovullo had a poignant message about the state of his team.
"This team's gritty," Lovullo said.
"They're fighting every single day, and the energy that they bring and the focus they bring in the most critical times when it's done right, you can see how we perform. It's a lot of fun for me to watch."
The Diamondbacks played a clean game. They pitched well, hit well situationally and did not commit an error. It was an all-around win, and Lovullo was pleased with that.
"It was a lot of really patient at-bats. It was a lot of really crucial at-bats where we executed and slugged the baseball.
"When you look up at the end of the night and you have nine hits, four walks, you give up two hits, you make no errors, you've got a really good chance of winning the baseball game," he said.
Lovullo gave recognition to the Chase Field crowd, and urged Arizona's fans to show up for the remainder of a crucial series against San Francisco.
"The crowd was awesome today. Look, I know school's back in session.I know there's a lot of practices happening and parents are being parents and I love that, but if you can find a way to get out here and support us right now, we would certainly appreciate that," he said.
"The love that we felt out there from the fans that were here today, I know it gave us a certain energy and pushed us along, but this was a really, really crucial game."
As improbable as it may be, the D-backs will be able to control their own destiny — if they can continue to execute.
"We just need to play baseball like this," Geraldo Perdomo told the D-backs.TV postgame show. "Get on base, play clean defense and pitch really well, that's the key for us, so far."
Perdomo finished a homer shy of the cycle, going 3-for-3 with a double, triple and two walks.
There's a renewed energy around this team. The sense of urgency is clear. Despite all the ups and downs that have come with the brutal 2025 season, Arizona is very much alive, and the Diamondbacks are playing like they have nothing to lose.