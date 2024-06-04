Torey Lovullo Provides Injury Updates on Alek Thomas, Geraldo Perdomo
The Diamondbacks have been without starting shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (right meniscus surgery), and starting center fielder Alek Thomas (left hamstring strain) for some time. According to manager Torey Lovullo, both are making progress in their recoveries.
Perdomo has already begun his rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League. The young shortstop has made two such starts, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his first game back, but was 1-for-3 in his second game.
Lovullo said that Perdomo will play seven innings in tonight's ACL game, before quickly heading up to Reno to continue his rehab progression in Triple-A. He will be off Tuesday, but will play in Wednesday's game, Lovullo said.
The manager did note that there was no specific timeline for Perdomo's return, but emphasized that the infielder was getting "very very close."
Thomas, on the other hand, is coming off a setback in his injury while on his initial Triple-A rehab assignment. He was shut down for two weeks, before finally beginning baseball activities again. He is not set to begin his rehab assignment as of yet, but Lovullo was optimisitc about Thomas' progress.
The manager noted that Thomas has been getting in the batter's box plenty, but is still working on getting back to full running strength.
"He's getting a ton of live [at-bats]. That's not the issue. He can stand in there, much like Perdomo... he's going to continue his running progression and push that forward a little bit more through the course of this week. Everything is feeling really really good," Lovullo said.
Although the D-backs will certainly welcome Thomas' bat back, a good portion of his value on the field comes from his running ability, both in the outfield tracking down fly balls and creating chaos on the bases. Similarly, Perdomo's positive baserunning and patient at-bats were holes that have been missing in Arizona's offense as of late.
Although Lovullo did not give a specific number of appearances he wants from Perdomo, or a length until Thomas begins his own rehab assignment, both young players appear to be in a positive spot in their recovery, and might not be too far from a return to major-league action.