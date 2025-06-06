Torey Lovullo Reacts To "Gut Punch" Corbin Burnes Surgery News
The Arizona Diamondbacks got the worst possible news earlier today, learning that Corbin Burnes will need to undergo Tommy John Surgery. The injury occurred on June 1, and after getting second opinions, Burnes decided to have the surgery with Dr. Neal ElAttrache next week in Los Angeles.
Burns signed a six-year, $210 million contract this past offseason, but now will be lost for the remainder of 2025 and most of 2026.
Speaking on the Burns and Gambo show on Arizona Sports 98.7, Lovullo spoke about the news, and gave his full reaction and details.
"This is a really tough day for the Arizona Diamondbacks, tough day for Corbin Burnes, but it is what it is. These types of things happen in this game," Lovullo began.
Deliberation Process
The decision to proceed was driven by Burnes, upon the recommendation of his doctor. He consulted with his agent, Scott Boras, his family, and of course the team. Whether to go the conservative route or the surgery route was ultimately up to the pitcher.
"Could we take the conservative route and be curious about what was happening, maybe a couple setbacks, maybe ultimately wasted time and then you [still] have Tommy John. So he just figured that's his mindset. He wants to get it done as fast as possible, get back on the bump and help the team win baseball games as soon as possible. We're going to support him," Lovullo said.
Timeline
Lovullo said this timeline would not be rushed. It's definitely going to take more than 12 months, as the track record of pitchers that come back that fast is not good in terms of re-injury.
"We're going to trust what the doctor's orders are and we're going to take it from there. So whatever that timetable is, it could be 13 months, it could be 15 months. It could be 16 months. We just don't know, but we're going to follow this protocol and make sure that we get Corbin back and it's the best version of himself, which I am guaranteeing that will happen," Lovullo said.
Team initial reaction to the injury
"It was painful watching Corbin come off the mound. I think it hurt all of us," said Lovullo. "That's your guy that's coming in to help you win a world championship. And when you have them walk off the mound, it's a gut-punch. You just don't know how to get over it."
The team's response in Atlanta, sweeping the Braves
"That's why I'm so proud of these guys. These guys never shut down. These guys are hungry. These guys go out and give me their absolute best effort every single day. And those are my demands. You go out and win a couple of tough, close games in Atlanta, a typically tough environment to win baseball games. And then to do what we did yesterday, it was magical."
Can the team survive this setback?
"Four-fifths of our rotation last year were missing, for a portion of the time and all at one time, believe it or not, and we still won 89 games. So that group now is together and healthy here," Lovullo said.
Note: The rotation is now Zac Gallen (5.13 ERA), Merrill Kelly, (3.43), Brandon Pfaadt (5.51), Eduardo Rodriguez (7.05), and Ryne Nelson (3.43).
What is wrong with Brandon Pfaadt? (14 runs allowed in last three innings)
"It's probably a combination of things, not throwing the ball where he wants, not landing it where he wants, not sequencing the right way. And then overall, just big misses, misses in the middle of the zone.
"Those types of pitches, I don't care how good you are, get squared up by a big league hitter. The intensity of his pitches has all been very similar. The movement of his pitches all been very similar. It's just landing them. You've got to be able to land pitches where you want," Lovullo said.