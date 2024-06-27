Tucker Barnhart's Understated Impact on the Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks signed Tucker Barnhart before the 2024 season to fill the role of backup catcher. He competed in spring with other candidates for the position such as Jose Herrera. Since then his season-long numbers might not be impressive, but after speaking with Barnhart himself it is clear that his impact on the team has been huge.
Barnhart is a veteran catcher who has made his rounds in the league. After coming to the Diamondbacks, however, he had to adjust to a new role.
With Gabriel Moreno locking down the catcher position for the D-backs, where he will be for the foreseeable future, Barnhart had to play backup. This was something he was eager and willing to do but is admittedly still getting used to.
Before last night's game, Barnhart seemed to find himself somewhat involved in every game's offense where he appeared. He had tallied a 5-game stretch driving in 5 runs before last night's game. While his batting average is still only .171 with a 42 OPS+ his walks and clutch hits have kept him in the middle of things offensively.
"I've just been trying to stay within my process. Find a good pitch to hit and get the job done...Every player's goal is to be able to contribute and to bring positivity to the defensive side, the offensive side, and the clubhouse. For me, it is just about trying to positively affect the guys around me."
Bringing positivity to the teammates around him was a common sentiment in Barnhart's comments. Often the true impact of a player isn't seen by the public eye. The meetings Barnhart attends, the small comments he may give to a struggling teammate, or something he notices in a bullpen. The little things that end up making a lasting impact on a team.
Part of his early offensive struggle is that Barnhart, for the first time in his career, isn't receiving regular at-bats. "It's about stacking good days and reclassifying what a win for me is...you aren't getting at-bats every day, or every other day.".
Another layer for Barnhart's current situation is the recent injury to catcher Gabriel Moreno. He was placed on the injured list with a left thumb sprain and will miss 10 days, moving Barnhart into a starting role. Since then he has seen regular time, batting primarily out of the 8 hole, and finally seeing those regular at-bats.
Arguably the largest part of a catcher's game is behind the plate. Not just physically catching the ball but also knowing the pitcher and getting on the same page. A big impact of the time he has now to see different members of the pitching staff is the familiarity, and the "base" Barnhart builds with them.
"When you are back there you learn a little bit more, whether it is the first time you have caught them, or if you've caught every outing...the more comfortable and confident you get with where the pitcher wants to go."
When Barnhart isn't on the field his work doesn't stop. " I catch bullpens when I am not playing as much, I talk with guys, I am in all of the meetings. Even when I am not out there, I act as if I am to be ready for the game."
Backup catchers aren't often appreciated as much as they deserve. The countless hours of preparation behind the scenes go unnoticed, but what Tucker Barnhart has done for the Diamondbacks may have an impact on the pitching staff for years to come.