Two Former Diamondbacks Find New Homes on MiLB Deals
Recent reports revealed that a pair of former Diamondbacks have agreed to minor league deals across the National League.
Left-handed reliever Brandon Hughes spent the majority of 2024 in Triple-A with the Reno Aces. There he pitched very effectively, putting up a 2.03 ERA in 48.2 IP showing excellent potential in a ballpark that strongly favors offense.
In a 15 game sample with the Diamondbacks' big league club he struggled mightily to an 8.15 ERA. While he wasn't a key part of Arizona's bullpen, the lefty stepped up at times to eat bulk innings and take pressure off other arms on the club.
Hughes will now re-join his former team in the Chicago Cubs where he found past success. In 2022, on the north side of Chicago he pitched to a 3.12 ERA in 57.2 IP working as the club's closer. Now back in his old home he will look to revitalize his career on a minor league deal.
Andrew Knizner, another former member of the Diamondbacks' organization, has also signed with another club.
On January 17 it was reported by Andrew Golden of the Washington Post that the 30-year-old catcher would join the Nationals on a minor league contract with a non-roster invitation to spring training.
Knizner spent early 2024 with the Texas Rangers before joining the Reno Aces. He didn't appear with Arizona's major league club but provided solid minor league depth to an injury-ridden roster.
Now entering what would be his 7th MLB season should he debut with the Nationals, Knizner will need to earn playing time for a young Washington squad.
His job at a minor league level will be particularly important, helping to aid the young and developing arms in their minor league system transition to the majors.
The Arizona Diamondbacks are not finished in their winter shopping as we are now less than two weeks away from pitchers and catchers reporting for spring training. An already talented roster will look to duel their way through an impossible NL West for a playoff spot.
