Who is Diamondbacks Reliever Thyago Vieira?
Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Thyago Vieira punched his fist into the sky after striking out the side in the ninth against the Dodgers Thursday night. He also closed out the victory the previous night.
Diamondbacks fans can be forgiven for not knowing much about the large man from Brazil. These two outings were his first since June 26th. All six prior appearances with Arizona came in the middle of blowout losses when fans had probably already tuned out. He has a 2.92 ERA in 12.1 innings and 10 strikeouts since being claimed off Waivers from the Baltimore Orioles on June 6th.
Watching last night's game, his talent was on display even in a blowout 9-3 win. Pumping fastballs between 97-100 MPH, while mixing in a few sliders, he generated five WHIFFS in six swings. This has always been the potential with Vieira, but not often realized
Now 31 years old, some might be tempted to write him off as a pitcher who will never harness his stuff. Originally signed by the Mariners back in 2011 at 18, he's in his 5th MLB organization.
He's thrown just 63 innings in the majors while posting a 5.97 career ERA and 4.86 FIP. He has 37 walks, 61 strikeouts, and 12 homers allowed. Vieira also pitched three years in Japan with the Yomiuri Giants from 2020-2022.
It's important to understand that he comes from a country, Brazil, that does not have a strong amateur development system. There have only been five players from Brazil to reach the major leagues. With that background and so few innings innings in MLB, he may just be a late bloomer.
I had a chance to catch up with him before the road trip and get to know him better. He gave some very interesting insights both about his personal life and how he's grown as a pitcher. Note Vieira speaks English and did not require a translator for this interview.
Coming from Brazil, Portuguese is your native language, do you speak Spanish too?
"Yes, I do. I learned in Venezuela because my first two years in pro ball were in the summer league. So I spent two years there and I learned Spanish. And then I moved to the USA in 2013 and from there I started learning English with the boys. [Teammates]"
You played in Japan for three years. What was that like?
"Wow, for me it was a really good experience. I learned a lot, especially I learned how to be consistent in my routine, and started to pay more attention to how the best players prepare. I tried to put it all together and I think there were many small things that helped me get back to the Major Leagues."
You've typically been used as a short reliever in your career, but Torey Lovullo has praised your ability to give the team length at times since coming over.
"I would say first of all it's a little different because my entire career I usually threw one or two innings. But other than that I'm just trying to figure out how I can help the team, and be ready for any kind of situation. I don't try to overthink it, I just try to go out and compete and do my best."
There aren't many players in the league from Brazil
"It's just me right now, because I heard that Yan Gomes got DFA'd. So right now it's just me. "
Tell me about amateur baseball in Brazil and how is the game developing there.
"Baseball there is really small. We don't have that many pro guys. We have a couple of guys in the minor leagues. The next one that has a good chance to make the major leagues is Eric Pardinho of Toronto. He's really good. He's a true player right now. "
"Other than that, baseball is growing slowly in Brazil, but way better than in the past. I would say now they have more opportunities. There are more scouts going to Brazil, they have an academy there. They're trying to improve baseball there but for us, it's a little tough because the number one sport is soccer."
Are the local Churrasco restaurants (Brazilian BBQ) authentic?
[Lets out a big laugh] "Not really, but it's still good, it helps us a lot, because we spend so much time far from our home town. So we just try to find some places similar here. It works well, It's better than nothing."
Vieira spends the off-season with his family back in Brazil. Listed at 6'3", 260 pounds, the big man always has a ready smile and seems to fit in very well with teammates in the locker room. The D-backs may have found a Diamond in the Rough that Brent Strom and the coaching staff can help finish off the rough edges and help him be an effective reliever going forward.
