2 Top D-backs Prospects Selected to All-Star Futures Game
On Monday MLB revealed the rosters for the 2025 All-Star Futures Game. Two top Arizona Diamondbacks prospects were selected — third baseman LuJames Groover, alongside outfield prospect Slade Caldwell.
The All-Star Futures Game will take place at 4:00 p.m. eastern time (1:00 p.m. Arizona time) on July 12, 2025 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, as part of the 2025 All-Star Game festivities. The game will be available for viewing on MLB Network and simulcast on MLB.com.
Highly-touted prospects and rising stars from around major league baseball will play a full nine-inning game to showcase their potential.
In 2024, Arizona was represented by outfielder Druw Jones and infielder/DH Deyvison De Los Santos.
Arizona will see two of its most promising prospects take the field in Atlanta. Groover, 23, was a second-round draft pick in the 2023 Draft.
Groover has shown steady progress in his two years of minor league action, and has been swinging a hot bat in Double-A this season.
In 67 games with Amarillo (292 plate appearances) Groover is slashing .301/.377/.471, good for an .848 OPS. He has 10 home runs and 14 doubles.
The sticking point with Groover has been his infield defense, but that, too, has begun to improve at a noteworthy rate.
Groover has shot up to No. 3 on the Arizona Diamondbacks On SI midseason prospect rankings, and could be headed for Triple-A Reno before too long.
19-year-old center fielder Slade Caldwell was the D-backs' first-round pick in the 2024 Draft. He took over the top spot from Jordan Lawlar in our rankings here during the midseason update. (He cracked MLB Pipeline's top 100 prospects, coming in at No. 90.)
At 5-foot-9, 182 pounds, Caldwell profiles similarly to some of Arizona's other diminutive outfielders, but still has some pop in his bat.
He dominated Class-A Visalia to a .294 average and a .914 OPS in 48 games. He earned a swift promotion to High-A Hillsboro as a result, but has not quite found his footing with the Hops.
Caldwell is hitting just .190 since his promotion, though he does have two doubles and a triple in 18 games, and his defense has been solid in center field. He's walked 16 times against 19 strikeouts.
Caldwell is considered extremely young for the level, where the average hitter is 22.3 years old. He has plenty of time to find a rhythm and see an increase in production with his bat.
The D-backs and their fans will get a chance to see two high-potential prospects take the field alongside some of MLB's most promising young players.