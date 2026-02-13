The D-backs Face a Unique Roster Situation This Spring Training

The Arizona Diamondbacks will go through a large portion of spring training missing a massive chunk of their roster this season.

Nolan Arenado, Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte and Carlos Santana are set to compete in the World Baseball Classic — the near-entirety of Arizona's starting infield. Outfielder Alek Thomas will play for team Mexico.

Meanwhile, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is rehabbing from a torn ACL, and Corbin Carroll just suffered a broken hamate bone in his hand and was forced to have surgery. Counting along, that leaves just Gabriel Moreno and two currently-unnamed outfielders available for the duration of spring training.

But what that does offer is a chance to get an even more intense look at Arizona's depth, with opportunities abounding for young players and prospects to earn playing time.

"We knew we were going to lose our entire infield. We were anticipating missing Corbin and Alek. ... Lourdes is out," manager Lovullo said.

"There's going to be seven positions that aren't open for starter position because we know those guys are going to most likely get the most time once the season starts. But it's going to give those understudies a chance to get some meaningful innings. To start baseball games, start spring training games, get an extensive look."

"They're all prepared for that. They're always excited. That's the space we live in in Arizona. We've got to get the understudies to get in there and get the time and get that opportunity. That's what I can promise them. I will give them the time to go out and perform.

Lovullo noted the importance of having a strong pool of depth behind his starters. 2025 stands as the perfect example of why that depth is crucial.

"We're looking at depth. We know what happened to our team last year," Lovullo said. "We went well into our depth and beyond anything we ever anticipated."

"I think it's a great opportunity [for the young players]. I know the guys that we're going to be missing. I know that they're going to be working hard and stepping into the WBC environment and they'll come back ready. But we're going to be as ready as we possibly can be behind that group of guys."

The Diamondbacks have questions scattered around their entire roster. The outfield, bullpen, starting rotation and even utility infield roles are at least somewhat open to competition. Arizona will have plenty of roster battles to observe this spring.

