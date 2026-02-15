Why Zac Gallen Reunion Could Be Massive for D-backs Bullpen

On Friday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks reportedly agreed to a deal with right-hander Zac Gallen, reuniting with their former ace on a one-year, $22.025 million deal.

Of course, that does create a roster crunch. Barring unforeseen injuries, Arizona will have six major league starting pitchers once Gallen's signing is official: Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Ryne Nelson, Brandon Pfaadt, Eduardo Rodriguez and Michael Soroka. Once Corbin Burnes returns from Tommy John surgery, that will create a need for one more spot.

It would seem as if Soroka, who spent time as a reliever in 2025, would be the first one pushed out. And with Arizona's bullpen in its current state, that might end up being the best outcome.

Why Diamondbacks May Benefit From Soroka Switching to Bullpen

Soroka has had an up-and-down career, and has been limited by injuries. But he's also shown the ability to pitch at an extremely high level at times.

That said, there's quite the disparity in numbers when examining his starting and relief stats. As a starter, Soroka owns a career 4.01 ERA. As a reliever, that number is a mere 2.58.

Out of the bullpen, Soroka has allowed just a .186/.298/.286 slash to opposing batters, with a 35.4% strikeout rate.

Now, granted, Soroka has not been a reliever for an inordinate amount of time in his career. He's pitched just 45.1 relief innings. But there was a definite switch flipped in 2025, when he transitioned from the rotation to the bullpen in Chicago. He went from a 4.87 ERA as a starter with the Washington Nationals to not allowing a run in 6.2 relief innings for the Cubs.

Perhaps the lowered workload could help Soroka stay healthy while also increasing his efficiency and effectiveness. Regardless, having another truly solid reliever in a banged-up bullpen (and one who is capable of providing length, as well) could end up being a major boost to Arizona's relief corps.

The D-backs have no determined closer, and are expected to heavily rely on the veteran trio of Ryan Thompson, Kevin Ginkel and Paul Sewald, as well as a handful of young, unproven arms like Brandyn Garcia, Andrew Hoffmann and others.

If Soroka does move to the bullpen first, and he's able to maintain even the majority of his effectiveness in that role for Arizona, he'll be able to significantly raise the ceiling of the D-backs' relief group, while also adding to its depth.

And if an injury were to arise on the major league rotation, he'd most likely be able to step back into that role.

Signing Gallen comes with risk, with the righty coming off the worst season of his professional career. But if he's able to bounce back, and the cascade effect helps the D-backs' bullpen, it may be a positive move in more than one way.

