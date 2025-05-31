Bryce Jarvis Unhittable in Reno's Win over Round Rock
The Diamondbacks' Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-3 record. Bryce Jarvis turned in his best start in over three years, striking out nine in six hitless innings in a win for the Reno Aces. The nine strikeouts were the most he's had in a start since July 2022 and he only needed 81 pitches to accomplish the feat.
Here's all the action from Friday's slate of games in the Diamondbacks' system.
AAA: Reno Aces 6, Round Rock Express 5
Jarvis' arsenal was in full effect, as his entire pitch mix was firing on all cylinders. He had superb fastball command, landing nine called strikes and getting five swings and misses on 22 four-seamers (64%). The velocity was down, likely a result of him returning to a starting role, sitting more in the 92-94 MPH range. His primary secondary pitches, the slider and the changeup, combined for 10 whiffs on 18 swings (56%) on the night.
Despite a 6-0 lead entering the bottom of the eighth, the Aces bullpen nearly blew the lead. Kyle Nelson surrendered two runs in two-thirds of an inning and Christian Montes De Oca allowed three more runs to make it a 6-5 game. John Curtiss came in and recorded the final out of the game.
Jake McCarthy went 2-for-4 with a walk and double at the plate, but made two outs on the bases. Once he got picked off and caught stealing third, the other was thrown out on a stolen base attempt at second. He had successfully stolen a base in seven of his first eight attempts.
Tristin English was the main catalyst, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Aramis Garcia had two hits and a sacrifice fly.
AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 1, Frisco RoughRiders 7
Amarillo had no answers for Rangers' top prospect Sebastian Walcott. Walcott homered twice and drove in four runs.
Spencer Giesting got touched up for nine hits and four runs over 5.2 innings, walking one, and striking out five. While he competed well when he was in the game, as he exited trailing 2-1, his line took a hit after both of his bequeathed runners scored on Walcott's second homer of the night off Gerardo Gutierrez.
The Sod Poodles failed to muster up much offense. They had seven hits, all singles, with Manuel Peña accounting for three of them. They still had some opportunities, going 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. LuJames Groover finished the game 1-for-4.
The bullpen turned a close game into a blowout. Following Gutierrez's inability to keep the game close, Frisco scored two tack-on runs late off left-hander Philip Abner. Abner surrendered two runs on three hits in the ninth.
A+: Hillsboro Hops 1, Vancouver Canadians 8
The Hops scored the first run of the game in the top of the first, but the Canadians dominated the rest of the way. John West got tagged for five runs, all of them coming via the long ball. He gave up a solo shot in the bottom of the first and a grand slam in the second. While he settled down to salvage five innings, five of the seven runners he allowed to reach scored.
Cristofer Torin had two hits, including a double and a walk, and scored Hillsboro's only run. Ryan Waldschmidt's only hit, a first-inning single, plated that run. Angel Ortiz and Kevin Sim accounting for the other two hits.
Jorge Minyety surrendered three runs in the seventh, as three walks and a pair of extra-base hits came back to bite him. Flamethrowing right-hander Edgar Isea punched out two in the final 1.1 innings.
A: Visalia Rawhide 1, Fresno Grizzlies 2
Junior Sanchez was impressive on the mound again. The right-hander fired six innings of one-run ball, walking one, and striking out seven. He didn't get any run support until after he threw his 88th and final pitch of the night.
The right-hander has been one of the best starters for Visalia in the month of May, with a 2.30 ERA and a 23/7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 27.2 innings. In three of his last four starts, he's pitched six innings and allowed no more than one run. In those three starts, he's struck out 18 and walked five.
Most of the offense for Visalia came in the top of the seventh. Slade Caldwell reached on a fielding error, then Yassel Soler and Modeifi Marte all singled to tie the game. They could have plated more, with runners on the corners and no outs, but a pair of strikeouts and a groundout ensured they would score no more on the night.
In a 1-1 game in the eighth, Darren Pinales gave up the go-ahead run on three singles in the inning. Jake Fitzgibbons stranded two runners on base, but it was too late and the Rawhide went quietly in the ninth after a leadoff walk. Caldwell finished the game 1-for-4.