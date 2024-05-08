D-BACKS AWARD DE LOS SANTOS AND CORCORAN WITH MONTHLY HONORS
The Arizona Diamondbacks named Double-A Amarillo INF Deyvison De Los Santos and High-A Hillsboro RHP Billy Corcoran the organization’s Minor League Player- and Pitcher-of-the-Month for April.
DEYVISON DE LOS SANTOS
• Hit .376 (32-for-85)/1.112 OPS with 3 doubles, 1 triple, 7 home runs, 18 RBI, 7 walks, 1 hit-by-pitch, 1 stolen base and 18 runs scored while reaching safely in 20 of 21 games with the Sod Poodles.
• Ranked among Texas League hitters in hits (1st, 32), home runs (T-1st, 7), total bases (1st, 58), batting average (2nd, .376), runs (2nd, 18), RBI (T-2nd, 18), OPS (3rd, 1.112), slugging percentage (3rd, .682), extra-base hits (T-3rd, 11) and on-base percentage (4th, .430).
• Owned a 7-game hitting streak from April 5-12 (.400 average; 12-for-30, 2 doubles, 2 home runs, 5 RBI, 1 walk, 1 stolen base and 7 runs scored).
• Recorded a career-high 6 RBI on April 28 @ Frisco.
• Recorded a career-high tying 4 hits on April 23 and April 28 @ Frisco.
• Hit .400 (28-for-70)/1.176 OPS vs. righties.
• Signed as a D-backs’ non-drafted free agent in 2019.
De los Santos was recently featured in an article here at Inside the Diamondbacks when he also won Texas League Player of the Month Honors.
BILLY CORCORAN
• Went 2-0 with a 2.53 ERA (7 R-6 ER in 21.1 IP), .259 opponents average (21-for-81), 5 walks and 28 strikeouts in 4 starts (2 quality) with the Hops.
• Ranked among High-A pitchers in strikeouts (2nd, 28) and innings pitched (6th, 21.1).
• Struck out a career-high 9 batters on April 16 vs. Tri-City.
• Tossed 6.0 scoreless innings on April 23 @ Eugene (2 H, 1 BB, 7 K).
• Allowed just 1 home run (90 BF).
• Signed as a D-backs’ Minor League free agent in 2022.
Every month during the season, the D-backs’ Player Development staff chooses the player and pitcher most deserving of the honors based on nominations from coaches at each affiliate along with input from the Minor League coordinators. Below is a list of the players nominated by each affiliate:
Reno Aces: Player, Albert Almora, Pitcher Christian Mena
Amarillo Sod Poodles: Player, Deyvison De Los Santos, Pitcher Will Mabry
Hillsboro Hops: Player, Gavin Conticello, Pitcher, Billy Corcoran
Visalia Rawhide: Player, Cristofer Torin, Pitcher, Caden Grice