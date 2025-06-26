D-backs' High-Ranked Pitching Prospect Shines for Reno Aces
The Arizona Diamondbacks' four affiliated clubs combined for a 2-2 split on Wednesday night. Here's the latest from the D-backs' farm system:
Arizona Diamondbacks' Affiliates Go 2-2 Wednesday
Triple-A: Reno Aces 6, Salt Lake Bees 2
After struggling in back-to-back starts, left-hander Yu-Min Lin bounced back with an excellent showing on the mound for the Aces.
The high-ranked pitching prospect tossed five strong innings, allowing only one run (a solo homer) on three hits and a walk. He punched out five. Fellow southpaw Andrew Saalfrank pitched 1.1 scoreless innings.
Reno's bats put together enough of a performance to make the pitching stand up. Andy Weber was 3-for-4 with two RBI, Jorge Barrosa doubled and knocked in a run, and A.J. Vukovich plated two more.
Top infield prospect Jordan Lawlar was back in the lineup after nursing a sore hamstring, but only saw one plate appearance before being pulled from the game. Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report the latest on Lawlar's status.
Double-A: Amarillo Sod Poodles 3, North West Arkansas Travelers 11
It wasn't a good night for Amarillo's pitching staff. Starter Jose Cabrera was shelled for 12 hits in 4.2 innings, giving up nine earned runs.
Though the Sod Poodles' offense did muster 12 hits, they only managed three runs, going 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranding eight.
One day after going 0-for-4 in his first game for the Sod Poodles, outfielder and No. 4 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt got untracked, having a two hit night. Tommy Troy was 2-for-5 with a double and Christian Cerda homered for the third time in four games.
High-A: Hillsboro Hops 1, Spokane Indians 8
It was a rough night for both Hillsboro's pitching staff and its offense. Starter Casey Anderson put the Hops in a five-run hole after the fourth inning, and his bullpen would give up three more.
Meanwhile, Hillsboro's bats could only manage four total base hits, including three singles. The lone run of the night came off the bat of first baseman Jackson Feltner — a solo home run in the fifth inning.
The Hops had just two opportunities with runners in scoring position and went 0-for-2. They struck out 11 times against two total walks.
Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 7, Inland Empire 66ers 3
The top half of Visalia's lineup continues to hit well. Of their 10 collective base hits, seven came from batters 1-through-5. Yassel Soler was 2-for-5 with a double. Trent Youngblood was 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. Yerald Nin had a hit and a walk.
The Rawhide only recorded four RBI on the night, but thanks to the 66ers' three errors, three unearned runs came across to score. It was a tight game until the eighth and ninth innings, when Visalia scratched two runs apiece to pull away.
On the pitching side, starter Mervin Fell spun five strong innings with just one earned run on two hits (but three walks). Alexis Liebano and Jake Fitzgibbons shut down the contest with two scoreless innings.