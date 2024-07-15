D-backs Scouting Director Ian Rebhan Talks About Drafting Slade Caldwell
The Arizona Diamondbacks got a dynamite and explosive outfielder late in the First Round of the 2024 MLB Draft. With the 29th pick, they selected Slade Caldwell out of Valley View in Arkansas. He plays far above his size.
In his senior year at Valley View, the 18-year-old centerfielder hit .485, with a .708 OBP, and he had 58 runs, 3 homers, 18 RBI, 51 stolen bases, 49 walks, and just 10 strikeouts. To say he was far better than his competition is an understatement. Mind you, this was over just 33 games.
Scouting Director Ian Rebhan explained why they took Slade Caldwell.
"He's a centerfielder from Arkansas...Just a really dynamic player that can impact the ball on both sides. He's super athletic. We think he can really hit. He showed us power... Scouted him all throughout the summer circuit so really happy to get Slade."
"I think he's going to be a dynamic player. I think he's a catalyst," Rebhan continued, " I think he's one of those of players that makes your offense go and plays really good defense."
The 5'9 outfielder has drawn plenty of comps to current D-backs star outfielder Corbin Carroll, but the Diamondbacks prefer not to compare players to current prospects.
Rebhan explained why they prefer not to comp players, "I struggle with comps a lot. I think Slade Caldwell's Slade Caldwell. I hope he comes out and in five years and we're on here again and you're asking me the player we drafted reminds us of Slade Caldwell."
It also goes to show how Arizona is not afraid of taking risks in the MLB Draft or drafting the undersized outfielder or player as evidenced by the team's history of drafting under GM Mike Hazen.
Rebhan spoke on that and taking Caldwell, "I think the thing about Slade and even the guys that we've taken in the past, they play bigger than their size. Slade's stature might be a little bit smaller but he can really hit and he's shown power...The stature wasn't really a worry because he played like he's 6'2."
He has 65 grade run on a 20-80 scale. His hit tool is 55 as he has excellent contact skills and bat speed. The bat speed will help him hit for even more power than expected, but according to the D-backs, they have absolutely no concern for his power. In fact, they believe he has elite power.
"I think that's the thing that doesn't scare us off...He shows real power and someone who can be a really well-rounded offensive player while also being super athletic, super strong."
His 45-grade power likely limits him to around 20 homers at the max, but if the D-backs are right, then they could have just drafted a guy who could potentially have a 20/30 season some day.
His line drive power combined with his speed will let him routinely be among the league leaders in doubles and triples, especially when playing in Chase Field, an extra-base hit haven.
His speed being graded as a 65 might be an understatement as he appears much faster on tape. 20 stolen bases should be the minimum expected and he is exactly the type of player that will create chaos on the basepaths as the D-backs love to do.
His defense is good enough to stick in centerfield long-term. His arm is a work in progress but appears plenty strong enough to make the routine throws from video. He has the ability to track balls down in the gap and cover plenty of ground thanks to his speed.
"We think he sticks in centerfield. He's a player who really touches on all five tools...[He's] playing a really good centerfield. His instincts are off the charts."
His arm is stronger than expected thanks to him pitching in high school. He pitched 34.1 innings in his senior year to great effect which has increased his arm strength.
Caldwell has the potential to be a Gold Glove-caliber centerfielder thanks to his 60-grade fielding and ability to prevent balls from dropping in. He is similar to Daulton Varsho in his fielding ability and routes to the ball.
He was twice the Gatorade Player of the Year for Arkansas. His energy in the middle of plays or games leaps out of the video and will be a bright spot for his future potential.
Scouting Director Ian Rebhan and the D-backs have no worries about signing Slade Caldwell and fully expect to get a deal done. His projected slot bonus will come in at around $3.05 MM. It might cost a tad more to get him signed due to him being a high school pick and committed to Ole Miss.
The Arizona Diamondbacks might've drafted a potential All-Star in Slade Caldwell who has the chance to become a franchise cornerstone player.