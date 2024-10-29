D-backs Top 40 Prospects in 2024: No. 36 Joe Elbis
This article is part of a series reviewing the seasons of the top 40 prospects still in the Arizona Diamondbacks system as of the end of 2024.
Joe Elbis, RHP, DOB 9/24/2002, 6'1"/150
Acquired: Signed out of Venezuela in 2019
Joe Elbis is a very exciting right handed pitcher whom the Diamondbacks signed out of Caracas Venezuela. Caracas is the capital and largest city in Venezuela, and has produced lots of Major League talent, including former Diamondback Luis Guillorme, and Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres.
Elbis enjoyed a solid 2023 with the Low A Visalia Rawhide, pitching to a 1.76 ERA in 10 starts. This was until he faced some struggles with the High A Hillsboro Hops after his promotion. This saw him bounce back and forth between the two levels, pitching to a 4.84 ERA with the Hops, with a concerning 1.62 K/BB ratio.
2024 was a different story for the young Diamondbacks right hander. He began his year with Hilsboro, where he found his footing at the higher level, pitching to a 2.79 ERA in 16 starts, and correcting the previously concerning K/BB ratio to a better 2.59 clip.
His dominance saw him claim Northwestern League Pitcher of the Month for May and Elbis was awarded Diamondbacks MiLB Pitcher of the Month honors in June, detailed HERE. During that dominant June opponents only hit .227 against the right-hander, helping him to a dominant 2.08 ERA.
The potential for greatness in Eblis' game is clear, and the D-backs recognized that instantly. His performance earned him another promotion, this time to Double-A Amarillo with the Sod Poodles. Here the 6'1 righty once again struggled mightily.
Just as in 2023, once he reached the next level, opponents seemed to figure Elbis' game out quickly. This left him battling for the rest of the season, ending his year with a 4.60 ERA in 6 starts in Amarillo. He allowed 23 Earned Runs, nearly matching his total of 28 with Hilsboro in only half the innings pitched.
2025 Outlook
While 2024 ended on a bleak note for Elbis it is clear that the Diamondbacks have the potential for something special in the young right hander. He is still only 22 years old, and has managed to rebound before.
Coming into next season, Elbis will be given a longer leesh than previous. He has experience at a higher level of the minor leagues now, and has seen what it takes to work his way back from struggles.
Elbis has a four pitch mix, with a low 90's fastball, and a slider, curveball, and changeup. He can command all four pitches, and the secondary pitches are all average or better. Command is the key. When he has it he keeps hitters off balance.
Taking on better competition, and growing as a pitcher is something that Elbis will need to continue to work on as his still infant career continues to develop. His ceiling is still untapped, leaving only him to determine what he could truly become.
With a strong 2025 season it is quite possible that Elbis could reach Greater Nevada Field with the Reno Aces, but he will need to prove that his late season struggles were nothing more than an adjustment period.
For more player and prospect reviews make sure to stay locked in on all things Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI as we continue our off-season coverage.