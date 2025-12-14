D-backs Lefty Had Shocking Rise to MLB

The Arizona Diamondbacks endured one of the more brutal seasons in recent history in 2025 — at least, in terms of the amount of adversity they had to withstand.

After expectations ahead of the season were sky-high, the D-backs fell victim to injury after injury, while many healthy players struggled to perform up to their expectations.

But the sheer number of arms that went down at some point throughout the season led to a massive amount of turnover on the pitching staff. That led to some surprise opportunities by under-the-radar players.

One of those players was left-hander Philip Abner, who made his MLB debut in 2025 despite beginning the year with the High-A Hillsboro Hops.

As Arizona Diamondbacks On SI continues to review the individual seasons of every player who made an appearance for this team in the 2025 season, the below article will be updated live with the proper links to each player's season review:

Related Content: Breaking Down Every Diamondbacks Player's 2025 Season

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Review: Philip Abner

Philip Abner 2025 statistics. | Alex D'Agostino

Abner, as above-stated, began the 2025 season in High-A Hillsboro. He made 11 relief appearances there to earn a stellar 1.93 ERA.

He then made 34 appearances with the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles. His ERA there (in the slightly hitter-friendly environment) was 4.21, which earned him a call-up to Triple-A Reno on August 29.

Perhaps most impressive of anything Abner did in 2025 was what he did in Reno. The Pacific Coast League is a pitcher's nightmare, but the lefty, somehow, did not allow one earned run over 8.1 innings, striking out two and allowing only two hits at that level. Even in a small sample size, that is truly impressive for Reno.

Then, with the season winding down, Abner earned his first MLB call-up. His first two appearances were scoreless against a tough offensive club in the Philadelphia Phillies.

Abner gave up a run to the Dodgers on September 24 and one to the Padres with Arizona's playoff hopes already gone on September 28. He only pitched 3.2 innings, but three of his appearances were scoreless, and he managed five strikeouts in that span.

Philip Abner: 2026 Outlook

Abner could easily compete for a role in the D-backs' bullpen in 2026, but there hasn't been much of a sample size at any level beyond Double-A. He's clearly capable of getting outs at the major league level, however.

Left-handed relief is a premium asset. If Abner is able to emerge as even a serviceable arm in the majors, he'll be a valuable piece. But he may still need some time to develop.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News