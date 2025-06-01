D-backs Infield Prospect Rakes for Amarillo
The Arizona Diamondbacks' affiliate clubs combined for a 1-3 record Saturday night. It was a mixed bag for the four clubs, both offensively and on the pitching side. Here's how each level fared:
Triple-A: Reno Aces 0, Round Rock Express 6
The Aces were shut down by Dane Dunning and the rest of the Rangers' affiliate club. Offensively, they only managed two hits, one from Jake McCarthy (a triple) and one from Blaze Alexander. Reno's offense was shut down in all facets. They were shut out, did not record a walk, and struck out 12 times against the Express.
Meanwhile, left-hand pitching prospect Yu-Min Lin was roughed up over four innings. He allowed six hits and three walks, leading to five earned runs. His ERA has climbed up to 4.91. Recently-signed reliever Sean Reid-Foley threw a scoreless inning, and right-hander Kevin Ginkel struck out two, but a ricocheted ground ball single and a throwing error put an unearned run on his line.
Double-A: Amarillo Sod Poodles 6, Frisco RoughRiders 11
Another Rangers affiliate downed a D-backs affiliate in Amarillo, as the RoughRiders poured the offense on the Sod Poodles' pitching. But it was a successful night for Amarillo's offense, as they rapped out 13 hits. Unfortunately, they were 4-for-15 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight.
No. 8 prospect Tommy Troy went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. Gavin Conticello and LuJames Groover each doubled and knocked in a run, and Manuel Pena was 3-for-4.
But it was infielder and rising prospect Jose Fernandez who had the most exceptional night, going 3-for-5 at the plate with three doubles with an RBI and run scored.
But the early hole the Sod Poodles' pitching staff manufactured proved to be too much. Starter Roman Angelo was roughed up for five runs in five innings, including three homers. Reliever Conor Grammes walked three and gave up five earned runs over just 0.2 innings.
High-A: Hillsboro Hops 0, Vancouver Canadians 1
If not for a weak single by Hops outfielder Angel Ortiz in the seventh inning, Hillsboro may have been the victim of a combined no-hitter, as Blue Jays No. 2 prospect Trey Yesavage and reliever Gage Stanifer mowed them down for nearly the entirety of the contest.
The Hops did muster six walks on the night, two from No. 3 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt. Waldschmidt continues to find ways to get on base even when not collecting base hits.
It was a sturdy showing of pitching, as Hillsboro held Vancouver to just one run, though they gave up eight hits. The Canadians stranded nine, and went 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position against the Hops' pitchers.
Starter Logan Clayton gave up only one earned run over 4.2 innings and struck out six, but took the loss without run support. The bullpen combined for 3.1 scoreless innings.
Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 13, Fresno Grizzlies 2
The Rawhide were the lone victors of the D-backs' affiliates, mashing for 13 runs on 14 hits. Six of Visalia's hitters recorded multiple base hits. No. 2 prospect Slade Caldwell was 2-for-5 with a double, a walk and three RBI. Infielder Diosfran Cabeza was 3-for-5 with a double and homer. Yerald Nin, Trent Youngblood, Modeifi Marte and Juan Corniel each recorded two base hits, and shortstop Adrian Rodriguez was 1-for-4 with a homer.
Left-hand starter Wilkin Paredes pitched 6.2 strong innings, only allowing two earned runs while striking out five. His second earned run was a bequeathed runner that scored on a wild pitch against reliever Braden Quinn.