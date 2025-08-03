Diamondbacks Lead MLB in Unique Category After Deadline
The Arizona Diamondbacks underwent a massive roster change over the course of the MLB Trade Deadline, trading six total players (and four of their most prominent assets) for prospects.
The D-backs sent Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners, Randal Grichuk to the Royals, Merrill Kelly to the Rangers, and even packaged Shelby Miller and Jordan Montgomery to the Brewers.
Those trades, obviously, have decimated the major league roster as fan-favorites and franchise staples alike departed for new clubs.
In return, the D-backs got nothing short of a haul of prospects — nearly all pitchers. In fact, their deadline approach led the majors in this one category.
Arizona Diamondbacks Lead MLB In Deadline Category
According to MLB Pipeline, the Diamondbacks were able to add the most top-30 prospects of any team at this deadline.
Of the entire group, first baseman Tyler Locklear is the headliner. Locklear was the main return of the Suárez trade, and immediately becomes Arizona's No. 6 prospect and their starting first baseman.
Included in the Suárez deal are right-hand starter Hunter Cranton (No. 23) and righty reliever Juan Burgos (No. 25). Burgos is the more major league-ready prospect, starting in Triple-A, while Cranton will report to Double-A.
Left-handers Kohl Drake and Mitch Bratt — both starting pitchers — come in at No. 7 and No. 10. Drake and Bratt, along with right-hander David Hagaman at No. 14, were Texas' offering for Kelly.
Hagaman will start with High-A Hillsboro, while Bratt begins his Diamondbacks tenure with Amarillo. Drake has not been officially assigned as of this writing.
Starter Ashton Izzi and reliever Brandyn Garcia rank No. 15 and No. 20. The two arms are also former Mariners prospects, coming to Arizona in the Naylor trade.
Garcia immediately got two major league appearances with Arizona, throwing a scoreless inning in his first and getting knocked around for three runs in his second. He'll look to dial in his command in Triple-A for the time being, but should be relatvely close to a significant major league run.
"We're adding to the stable of arms that we have," GM Mike Hazen said in a recent press conference.
"And we felt like we needed to build that up. We have spent a lot of our capital in the draft over the last few years on position players, and recently we're taking some pitching, but we felt like building up where we're going to need our rotation and bullpen to be moving forward.
"We just felt like adding these guys to the stable guys that we have gives us the most chances to end up with the most robust pitching staff at the major league level," Hazen said.