Diamondbacks Minor Leaguer has a 25-game Hitting Streak
It was a clean sweep of all the Diamondbacks minor league affiliates as they went 0-4 Thursday night. But there were still some good individual performances.
Triple-A Reno Aces 9, Sacramento River Cats 15
Jorge Barrosa ran his hitting streak to 25 games in the Aces loss Thursday night. Barrosa went 2-for-4, raising his season line to .307/.391/.461, .852 OPS. During the streak he's batting .393 of 42 for 107 hitting, and had 14 multi-hit games.
Still just 24 years old, the diminutive center fielder from Venezuela has not gotten a lot of opportunity in MLB, receiving just 34 plate appearances across 2024 and 2025.
According to manager Jeff Gardner, Barrosa has continued to work with hitting coach Termel Sledge to cut down on his swing and use the entire field.
Spencer Giesting had another rough outing, recording just six outs while being charged with seven runs. Walks were the culprit, as he issued six free passes, including three of them in third inning when he failed to record an out. Giesting's ERA with Reno now stands at 7.79.
The Aces offense fought back, scoring in each of the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings to tie it up at 9-9 through six. Tristin English led the way going 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBI.
Andrew Saalfrank pitched a scoreless seventh inning, but came back out and had a disastrous eighth inning. He walked the first three batters and uncorked a wild pitch, and things just went downhill from there. A base hit, sac bunt, intentional walk and a sacrifice fly followed.
Saalfrank was finally lifted from the inning, only to have Sean Reid-Foley come in and give up a three-run homer, allowing two inherited runners to score. Saalfrank was charged with five runs and now has a 8.68 ERA along with a 1.91 WHIP in 11 games.
Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles 1, Midland Rockhounds 7
Jonatan Bernal didn't pitch badly in this one, giving up two runs in 4.1 innings. He allowed six hits but only walked one. He has a 3.77 ERA in three starts since getting promoted from Visalia.
Ryan Waldschmidt had two hits, including a triple, and Tommy Troy had an RBI single, driving in the lone run for Amarillo. LuJames Groover had one hit in four trips to the plate. He's hit safely in six straight games, going 11-for-25 in that span. In 70 games this year he's batting .306/.380/.469, .849 OPS with 10 homers and 37 RBI.
High-A Hillsboro Hops 1, Eugene Emeralds 2
Daniel Eagen pitched another terrific game, going 5.2 innings and allowing only one run, which came in the first inning. He allowed three hits, walked three, and struck out five.
He did not get much run support, but it was notable that Druw Jones hit his first High-A homer of his career, also in the first inning. The defensive wizard is now batting .249 with a .641 OPS.
Carlos Rey opened up the bottom of the ninth by allowing three straight singles. A ground ball to third base started what could have been a double play as Kevin Sim threw home to get the force. But Kenny Castillo committed a throwing error trying to get the out at first base, allowing the winning run to score.
Class-A Visalia Rawhide 3, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 4
A good start by Adonys Perez was spoiled by poor defense and not enough run support. He went five innings, giving up two runs, but just one earned. He allowed two hits, walked three, and struck out six.
Shortstop Adrian Rodriguez committed a throwing error on a double play attempt with the bases loaded in the second inning, allowing an unearned run to score.
Adrian De Leon had an RBI double in a three-run fifth inning. Ruben Santana also had an RBI base hit in the inning.
The Rawhide let the 3-2 lead slip away in the seventh. Braden Quinn loaded the bases on a walk, a single, and his own throwing error on a sac bunt attempt. Two sacrifice flis followed, scoring the go-ahead and ultimately winning runs.
Down in the ACL at Salt River Fields, the news of the day was Corbin Carroll making a rehab appearance for the D-backs.
Related Content: D-backs Fast-Tracking Corbin Carroll's Return From Broken Wrist