D-backs Promote Top-5 Prospect, Fan-Favorite Slugger to AAA
The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a pair of significant minor league promotions.
According to the Reno Aces transaction log, No. 5 prospect and infielder Tommy Troy will earn the jump to Triple-A. In addition, right-handed power-hitting infielder and DH Ivan Melendez
Arizona Diamondbacks Promote Tommy Troy to AAA
Troy, Arizona's No. 5-ranked infield prospect, has rocketed through the D-backs' system. He's spent just three seasons in the minors, and will be young for the Triple-A level at age 23.
Troy was the D-backs' first-round draft pick in 2023, going 12th overall. Despite struggling to a .666 OPS in 65 High-A games, Troy began 2025 in Double-A with the Sod Poodles.
But those struggles did not carry over into this season. Troy has hit to a .286/.382/.461 slash and .843 OPS in Amarillo, and has posted at least an .800 OPS every month of 2025 thus far.
He's mostly played second base, though he has gotten a handful of chances in center field.
It's possible that Troy's swift promotion to Reno signifies an impending return to the major leagues for high-ranked infield prospect Jordan Lawlar.
Lawlar has been rehabbing a hamstring injury, but with the departure of Eugenio Suárez, may see time at third base and get more of an MLB run soon.
According to D-backs director of player development Chris Slivka, Lawlar has begun baseball activities.
Lawlar is "coming along well" in his progression, and will be building up to full speed at the Salt River Field Complex, playing Bridge League games in the coming week. From there Mike Hazen indicated he'll need to get some at bats in Reno. A relatively swift call-up may be in the near future once he is fully built up.
Arizona Diamondbacks Promote Ivan Melendez
It's been a long journey through the minors for the 2022 second-round pick. While the raw power has always been present, Melendez has struggled with whiffs and strikeouts. He struck out 133 times against just 34 walks.
He's been stuck in Double-A for parts of three straight seasons after earning an initial promotion to Amarillo in 2023.
In his third stint with the Sod Poodles, Melendez hit .258/.348/.480 with 16 homers, good for an .828 OPS. For the first time in three seasons, his strikeout rate has dropped below 30%, down to 24.5%.
Melendez is a fan-favorite, and will join the Aces looking to take the next step. At 25 years old, he's old for the Double-A level, but will be just on the low end of average age for Triple-A.