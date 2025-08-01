D-backs' GM Reveals Third Base Plans after Eugenio Suárez Trade
On Wednesday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks traded everyday third baseman and slugging All-Star Eugenio Suárez to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for first baseman Tyler Locklear and two pitching prospects.
Suárez had been one of the hottest and most sought-after trade pieces in baseball. His 36 homers and 87 RBI sat near the top of the major leagues.
But Suárez's departure, outside of the obvious loss of power (and good vibes), leaves a hole in Arizona's infield. Who will play third base with the D-backs' everyday third baseman now gone?
Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen spoke to the media following Thursday's deadline and gave some insight into the Suárez trade and its implications at third base.
Arizona Diamondbacks GM Explains Third Base Plans
An obvious candidate to fill the third base hole is Jordan Lawlar. Lawlar is currently rehabbing from a hamstring injury, but Hazen said Arizona's high-ranked prospect "should be coming at some point."
"He will be finishing up his rehab here in the next few days. We should get him back out on his feet in the games, likely in Reno. And then we'll decide from there," Hazen said.
Arizona's GM also mentioned names like utilitymen Tim Tawa and Ildemaro Vargas, as well as Blaze Alexander.
While Hazen ultimately did not commit to one of those names as the leading option, he was adamant that fans would "see that group" at third base in Suárez's absence.
A platoon appears to be in the future, but Lawlar may finally have an opportunity to receive more consistent big-league playing time once healthy.
Diamondbacks' New 1B Tyler Locklear
Thinking outside third base, the headliner in the return for Suárez was Mariners first baseman and No. 9 prospect Tyler Locklear. Arizona currently has a hole at first base following Josh Naylor's departure.
According to Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro, Locklear will be given an opportunity at first base right away. Tristin English is expected to be sent down to Reno.
Locklear slashed .316/.401/.542 in Triple-A Tacoma, helped along by a blazing-hot .422 /.490/.807 month of July (along with nine homers).
Hazen spoke positively about the impact Arizona expects to receive from the 24-year-old.
"He made a big adjustment in the middle of the year. He's always raked. And he's got a good approach, has the ability to get on base, a lot of things that we value offensively," Hazen said.
"We're going to work really hard with him at first base. But as a young first baseman that we feel like has the power and the bat potential to be a good player for us."