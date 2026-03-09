Disastrous D-backs Pitching, Defense Leads to Blowout Loss to Reds

The Arizona Diamondbacks' Cactus League losing streak continues. On Sunday, the D-backs were blown out by the Cincinnati Reds in Goodyear by a score of 4-13.

Another poor performance by the pitching staff and some rough defense led to a pair of lopsided innings, and Arizona's offense could not keep up.

Arizona Diamondbacks Blown out by Reds

Right-hander Drey Jameson got the start, and struggled his way through just 0.2 innings. He gave up three base hits and a walk, leading to an earned run. Jameson landed just 15 of his 29 pitches for strikes, and had to be lifted before completing the inning.

The major league relief corps performed well. Right-handers Ryan Thompson and Kevin Ginkel both threw scoreless innings, as did John Curtiss. But right-hander Shawn Dubin gave up two runs over two innings, and the pitching (and defense) began to deteriorate from there.

Facing a 3-2 deficit, righty Junior Fernandez was blown up for five runs on six hits. He only recorded one out. Three doubles, a triple and a homer later, and the Reds held a commanding 8-2 lead.

Taylor Rashi gave up a single, and an error from JD Dix put two on. Rashi exited, only to have left-hander Spencer Giesting give up a pair of two-run homers.

It was a very ugly day of pitching. Manager Torey Lovullo had recently expressed a level of displeasure with the D-backs' pitching effort.

"We've got to start honing in on the pitching side of things, and we're wanting to see guys commanding the baseball, commanding their secondary stuff, attacking the zone, filling up the zone," Lovullo said after Arizona's loss to the Giants on Saturday.

There were, however, some bright spots from the offense.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Lawlar, Waldschmidt Have Excellent Days

Top prospect Ryan Waldschimdt, who had just been reassigned to minor league camp earlier Sunday, made a statement at the plate. He went 3-for-3 with a walk and scored two runs. Waldschmidt may still have development to do before he cracks the major league roster, but it won't take an exceptionally long period of time if he continues to perform this way.

Center fielder Jordan Lawlar, meanwhile, went 2-for-4, crushing his third homer of spring training. It came off a slider left in the zone by right-hander Graham Ashcraft — a major league pitcher. The ball left Lawlar's bat at 100 MPH, going 392 feet.

Waldschmidt and Lawlar combined for five of Arizona's nine hits. LuJames Groover went 2-for-4 with two doubles.