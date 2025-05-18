Diamondbacks Prospect Suffers Meltdown in Reno Aces Loss
The Arizona Diamondbacks' affiliates struggled, going 1-3 in Saturday's slate of games. During the matchups, one of the D-backs' most promising pitching prospects struggled mightily.
Triple-A: Reno Aces 3, Sugar Land Space Cowboys 9
The Reno Aces dropped their sixth straight game and fifth straight loss to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. In large part, this loss was due to the poor performance of top prospect Yilber Diaz.
Touted as one of the most promising arms in the Diamondbacks' system, there was certainly excitement around him entering 2025. So far in both stints in the minors and majors, things haven't gone his way.
In only .1 innings of work, the right-hander allowed five earned runs. These came on no hits, but a disastrous five walks and no strikeouts. While Diaz struggled with command, Cesar Gomez was hit hard.
After entering the game in relief of Diaz, and inheriting runners from the 24 year old, the right-hander allowed two home runs, closing out an eight run first. This pushed Yilber Diaz's 2025 MiLB ERA to a staggering 7.50 and 31 walks in 30 IP. It would not be a shock to see him end up on the development list
Gomes would go on to complete 2.2 innings, teeing up the remainder of the Aces bullpen who shone in relief. Former Diamondbacks reliever Kyle Nelson made an appearance, pitching a scoreless frame, and generating a strikeout. In 3.2 innings with the Aces in 2025 Nelson has a 9.82 ERA, however he looks to be a potential option to see major league time this season.
Offensively, Christian Pache ran the show. The MiLB signee tallied three hits, and a walk, driving in one of the Aces three runs, and displaying some of the top prospect talent which the D-backs still saw within him.
Double A: Amarillo Sod Poodles 3, Springfield Cardinals 4
The Sod Poodles droped a one run game facing up against the Cardinals' bullpen. While they couldn't quite come through, there were still some very positive takeaways from the matchup.
On the mound was Avery Short, a 24-year-old right-hander who has struggled to this point in 2025, but who pitched quite well against Springfield. Short went 6 strong innings, allowing two runs, and striking out six. He was bitten by the long ball, accounting for both runs, but kept his team in the game and displayed some potential.
Behind him was six-foot-four righty Luke Albright, who was branded with the loss in this ballgame, going two innings but allowing two runs to score, blowing the save. He was similarly bitten by the home run ball, but surrendered three hits and struck out only one batter.
Some bright spots came in the form of the young Amarillo bats. Jose Fernandez belted his second home run of the season, a two run blast, part of a two hit performance which brought his average to .311.
Top prospects LuJames Groover and Kristian Robinson also each tallied a hit, but weren't a part of the scoring efforts, as Manuel Pena drove in the only other Sod Poodles run of the game.
High A: Hillsboro Hops 6, Tri-City Dust Devils 3
The lone victors of the Diamondbacks' minor league system on Saturday came in a well-fought win by the Hops. With a bullpen game behind them, the Hillsboro offense stepped up to the plate and delivered in a big way.
A large contributor was newly minted MLB Pipeline Top 100 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt. The 22 year old outfielder went 1 for 3 with a walk, but drove in two key runs. His double in the third helped add to his .904 OPS, something which has made him one of the most exciting names to watch in the D-backs' system.
Alongside him, 20 year old Jansel Luis delivered in a big way. With two hits, two RBI's, and a run scored, he has an argument as the games MVP. The young shortstop is rising in the Diamondbacks' prospect rankings. With a .294 average, and a .354 OBP, alongside 13 stolen bases on the season, Luis is a name to watch.
Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 3, Modesto Nuts 4
The Rawhide dropped their third game to the Modesto Nuts, and their fifth matchup in their last seven games.
Visalia was held scoreless for the majority of this matchup, but managed to rally in the 8th inning for three runs, just failing to complete the comeback. They did so thanks to a big hit from 20 year old infielder Ruben Santana, who managed to drive in a pair of runs on two hits in the ballgame.
On the pitching side Wilkin Paredes faced off against the Nuts, allowing three runs on six hits in only four innings of work. The left-hander struggled with command, walking four in his outing, and striking out only one, something which continues to plague him. In 36.1 innings of work in 2025 he has only managed to strike out 12 hitters.
Behind Paredes, Braden Quinn, and Darlin Pinales stepped up, covering four innings of work, allowing only one run to score, giving the Rawhide a chance to fight back.