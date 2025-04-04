Introducing the Visalia Rawhide Roster on Opening Day
The Single-A team of the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Visalia Rawhide, have their Opening Day game Thursday evening against the Inland Empire 66ers. They are the Single-A team of the Los Angeles Angels. This will be a big development season with nearly a whole new team from last year.
The Rawhide made the playoffs last year by winning the second half in their division, but lost in the first round of the playoffs. Despite that, they saw plenty of exciting development, such as Demetrio Crisantes breaking out and Druw Jones playing in the Futures Game. Now, they'll have nearly a brand-new roster to develop and push for the playoffs once again.
Coaching Staff
Darrin Garner is in his third season as manager of the Rawhide. Josh Goossen-Brown is the new pitching coach after being the pitching coach of the Arizona Complex League in 2024. It makes sense for him to follow the players being promoted and continue working with them.
Luis Sumoza is the new hitting coach after being the Arizona Complex League hitting coach last year. Gift Ngoepe is the bench coach in his first season with Visalia. He was the Arizona Complex League manager last season.
Visalia Rawhide Roster
Pitchers
Casey Anderson, RHP
Lorenzo Encarnacion, RHP
Grayson Hitt, LHP, No. 37 prospect
Erick Reynoso, RHP
Denny Larrondo, RHP
Travis Garnett, LHP
Connor Foley, RHP, No. 22 prospect
Jesus Camejo, RHP
Joangel Gonzalez, RHP
Victor Morales, RHP
Wilkin Paredes, LHP
Adonys Perez, LHP
Darlin Pinales, RHP
Nate Savino, LHP
Deyer Zapata, LHP
Junior Sanchez, RHP
Braden Quinn, LHP
Catchers (B/T)
Alberto Barriga, R/R
Diosfran Cabeza, S/R
Adrian De Leon, R/R
Infielders
Ruben Santana, R/R, No. 34 prospect
Modeifi Marte, R/R
Yerald Nin, L/R
Juan Corniel, S/R
Adrian Rodriguez, R/R
Yassel Soler, R/R, No.19 prospect
Outfielders
Slade Caldwell, L/L, No.2 prospect
Abdias De La Cruz, R/R
Alexander Benua, R/R
Jose Alpuria, S/R
The Rawhide have a very young and raw roster, but that doesn't mean they can't make some noise in Single-A. They have multiple big-name prospects on their roster, none bigger than the 2024 First-Round draft pick Slade Caldwell.
The shorter left-handed outfielder has plenty of bat speed, pop, and speed as he enters his first full professional season. Caldwell has high expectations placed on him this year and it would be a terrific outcome if he's able to get to High-A before the end of the season.
However, just staying healthy and performing well will be the test for Caldwell. The same is true for another top prospect in Yassel Soler. The dynamic third baseman will have to prove he's able to do more than just hit for power, but his power ability is truly a special sight to see.
Connor Foley is another recent draft pick that the D-backs are hoping follows the Ryne Nelson mold, moving from mainly pitching as a reliever in college to now pitching in the rotation. He started his last season in Indiana and now will be a full-time starter for the foreseeable future.
If he can harness his electric pitches and keep them in the strike zone, he could have a magnificent season in Visalia in what is generally considering a pitcher's park and league. He's certainly a player to keep an eye on as he develops.
Grayson Hitt is a name to watch too. Hitt is a left-hander that was recovering from Tommy John surgery when he was drafted in 2023. He missed most of the 2024 season and now enters his first healthy and full professional season. It will be interesting to see how he does with so much time lost and if he can get back the abilities that made him a fourth round pick.
Good luck to the Arizona Diamondbacks Single-A affiliate, the Visalia Rawhide this season.