Jake McCarthy Stays Hot in Reno's Extra-Inning Loss

.@VisaliaRawhide's Slade Caldwell wears a tattoo his grandfather gave him: "See the ball, hit the ball."



His family flew in from Arkansas to watch the Diamondbacks' #3 prospect go 3-for-3 with a walk & 2 RBI.



Feature story on Slade coming tonight at 10:45 on @KMPHFOX26. pic.twitter.com/nehR0dG9ku