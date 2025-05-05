Jake McCarthy Stays Hot in Reno's Extra-Inning Loss
The Diamondbacks' minor league affiliates combined for a 3-1 record. Here's a recap of all the action for Sunday's games.
AAA: Reno Aces 2, Sacramento River Cats 3 (F/10)
Another bullpen game for Reno, with Taylor Rashi getting the start. Rashi allowed one run in 3 innings with three strikeouts. Drey Jameson pitched the seventh, marking the first time the right-hander threw in back-to-back games this season. Kyle Amendt pitched two scoreless innings.
Jordan Lawlar had a rare hitless game, only his seventh out of 31 games played so far. The last two have come in back-to-back games. Jake McCarthy had two of Reno's four hits in the game, and is hitting .435 in 53 plate appearances since his demotion. A.J. Vukovich tied the game in the seventh inning with his eighth home run of the year.
Reno struggled to mount any offense in this game, with four hits and no walks. After failing to score in the top half of the 10th, the Aces were walked off in the bottom half of the inning. Kyle Backhus took the loss, allowing a left-on-left single to Grant McCray.
AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 6, Midland RockHounds 2
Amarillo scored five runs in the top of the seventh to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 6-2 lead. After three singles to open the inning, a fielding error opened the floodgates as the first six Sod Poodles reached base.
Tommy Troy had the go-ahead base hit for his only knock of the day. Kristian Robinson collected a pair of hits and hit the ball that resulted in that key fielding miscue. Manuel Peña added three hits, including the two-run single that gave Amarillo breathing room in the seventh. Peña is hitting .394 with a .958 OPS in his first eight games in Double-A.
Avery Short was the main beneficiary, allowing two runs in six innings with no walks and five strikeouts in his second win of the year. The Amarillo bullpen then fired three scoreless innings to seal the win. Conor Grammes pitched a scoreless seventh and Luke Albright handled the final two innings.
A+: Hillsboro Hops 2, Vancouver Canadians 1
The Hops were held to just one hit but they made it count. That knock came in the seventh, when Ben McLaughlin doubled home Druw Jones to tie the game. McLaughlin then scored later in the inning on a fielder's choice throwing error by the first baseman.
Ricardo Yan got the start and allowed just one run on one hit, three walks, and six strikeouts over 3.2 innings. Yan pitched in and out of trouble, with a total of six baserunners. Nate Savino added 2.1 scoreless innings to get the win.
Hillsboro's bullpen made that one-run lead stand. Alexis Liebano retired two of three hitters before giving way to Carlos Rey. Rey got four more outs, including three on strikes to send the game to the ninth. Philip Abner picked up his third save with a tidy ninth inning. Abner is off to a good start in 2025, with a 13/2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 11 innings.
A: Visalia Rawhide 5, Fresno Grizzlies 0
Grayson Hitt pitched four scoreless innings on two hits, three walks, and four strikeouts. He pitched out of a major jam in the third inning, in which Fresno had runners at second and third with no outs. A strikeout and a double play allowed him to escape.
Slade Caldwell reached base in four of five trips to the plate, on three singles and a walk, and drove in two. His only out was a sacrifice fly that put Visalia on the board in the fourth. He also had his family in the stands on Sunday, including his grandfather, who has guided him with sage advice throughout his development. See Ball Hit Ball!
Braden Quinn pitched two scoreless innings to pick up his first professional win. Left-handers Rocco Reid and Jake Fitzgibbons closed out the game with three scoreless innings.