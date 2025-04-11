Jordan Lawlar and Slade Caldwell Connect for First Home Run of 2025
AAA: Reno Aces 3, Salt Lake Bees 6
Reno started off strong, with a couple of early home runs to take a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Jordan Lawlar kicked off the scoring with a two-run home run in the first. He finished the game 2-for-4 with that home run and a double. He's now hitting .271 with a .792 OPS to begin the season.
It was another rough start for Tommy Henry. Henry allowed six runs in 5.1 innings on nine hits, three walks, and three strikeouts. In two starts with Reno, he's 0-2 with a 10.93 ERA.
Drey Jameson struck out the side in the ninth inning. He's allowed just one run in five outings, and struck out nine batters without issuing a walk. He was working on just one day rest, the first time he has done that. Once he checks off the box of working on back to back days, and perhaps a second up-down, he should be ready to join the major league club.
AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 4, Springfield Cardinals 8
Another short start for Dylan Ray, who lasted just three innings. Ray allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits, three walks, and one strikeout. He needed 68 pitches to clear those three innings, 37 for strikes.
Amarillo found themselves trailing 6-0 after five innings and didn't put much together offensively until the ninth inning. Jeremiah Boyd homered and LuJames Groover doubled in a pair in the inning. After a three-hit performance, Groover is batting .385 with four doubles and a .967 OPS.
A+: Hillsboro Hops 8, Everett AquaSox 4
Hillsboro scored eight runs in the top of the third and cruised to their fifth straight victory. The big blow came from Angel Ortiz, who crushed a go-ahead grand slam to left to put the Hops up 5-2.
There were a lot of strong contributions offensively up and down the lineup. Druw Jones reached base twice on a single and walk, scoring two runs. Cristofer Torin had a pair of hits, including a bases-clearing double in that third inning that blew the game open. Ryan Waldschmidt had an RBI single to continue his hot start to the season, and is hitting .526 with two home runs and a 1.485 OPS in six games.
Daniel Eagen benefited from the early run support and showcased why he's one of the top pitching prospects. The right-hander struck out 10 in 4.1 innings, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk.
A: Visalia Rawhide 7, San Jose Giants 8
Slade Caldwell picked up the first multi-hit game of his career, hitting a pair of doubles and his first career home run. Caldwell is off to a solid start, going 5-for-18 at the plate with four extra-base hits, nine walks, two stolen bases, and a 1.203 OPS through his first six games.
Visalia pitching wasn't up to the task in this game. Lorenzo Encarnacion gave up four runs in the first inning before settling down and pitching three scoreless innings afterward. Left-hander Adonys Perez couldn't hold a 5-4 lead in the sixth, as he retired just one of four batters in the inning. Joangel Gonzalez allowed two of the three inherited runners to score plus a run of his own that gave San Jose a key insurance run.