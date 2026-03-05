D-backs 8 Biggest Risers and Fallers in Latest Prospect Rankings

MLB Pipeline has released its newest top-30 prospect rankings for each club, and the Arizona Diamondbacks saw some changes to multiple prospects' standings. Some rose significantly, and some took a dive.

Of course, outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt remains atop the list at No. 1, as he continues to tear up big league spring training.

But below are some of the biggest risers (and fallers) in Arizona's system, according to MLB's new rankings:

Diamondbacks' Biggest Prospect Risers

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Jose Fernandez (79) poses for a photo for MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

RHP Daniel Eagen (No. 13 to No. 7)

Eagen was one of Arizona's most intriguing prospects in 2025, pitching to a 2.99 ERA over two levels and making the jump from High-A to Double-A. The 23-year-old righty was drafted in the third round of the 2024 Draft, and struck out 132 in 97.2 innings for High-A Hillsboro.

He made his spring training debut and looked excellent, pitching two dominant scoreless innings to pick up a save against the Mariners. His fastball climbed up above 95 MPH and he was able to collect five whiffs in the process. He's an arm to watch, and is now Arizona's top pitching prospect, per the new rankings.

RHP David Hagaman (No. 15 to No. 8)

Hagaman was a member of the trade that sent Merrill Kelly to the Texas Rangers, but was the furthest from the majors at the time of the deal.

At 22 years old, Hagaman put forward a 3.15 ERA for the Hillsboro Hops in five starts, punching out 27 and walking just four in the small sample size. He may need more time at the High-A level, but could make a quick jump, as well.

C Carlos Virahonda (No. 24 to No. 17)

Virahonda is one of the lesser-known prospects in the D-backs' system, splitting time between the Arizona Complex League (where he posted a .919 OPS) and Class-A Visalia. He's just 20 years old, and slashed .256/.362/.357 with a .719 OPS for the Rawhide in 2025.

SS Jose Fernandez (unranked to No. 27)

Fernandez has come into his own of late, and that has translated to spring training, as well. The 22-year-old shortstop is 6-foot-3 and added 20 pounds this offseason. He hit .272 /.321/.454 with an impressive 17 homers for Double-A Amarillo in 2025.

So far, Fernandez has slugged .684 in spring training, with two homers, a double and a triple in eight games.

"We know that he's been coming on quick and we're paying a lot of attention to him for sure," manager Torey Lovullo said of Fernandez.

Diamondbacks' Biggest Prospect Fallers

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Yu-Min Lin (89) poses for a photo for MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

LHP Kohl Drake (No. 6 to No. 12)

The headliner of the Kelly trade, Drake is no longer Arizona's top pitching prospect. The left-hander struggled immensely at the Triple-A level in 2025, pitching to a 9.18 ERA for Triple-A Reno before he was sidelined with an injury.

Thus far in spring training, the 25-year-old has given up four runs in 3.2 innings, although he attributed a rough debut inning to nerves. The key for Drake will be to live on the margins of the zone more effectively going forward.

RHP Yordin Chalas (No. 21 to unranked)

It's been a difficult journey recently for Chalas. The 22-year-old attempted to transition from a bullpen role to starting, but held a 6.14 ERA as a starter for High-A Hillsboro before going back a relief role, briefly.

He started once again after making the jump to Double-A, giving up eight runs in 6.1 innings. Chalas is still just 22, but has yet to find a more permanent role.

RHP Brian Curley (No. 17 to No. 22)

Curley's dip may more be a product of surrounding prospects rising than anything else. The power righty from the University of Georgia has yet to throw a single pitch for the D-backs at any level after being selected in the third round of the 2025 draft.

He did, however, post a 3.55 ERA over 66 innings for the Bulldogs in 2025, making 10 starts and seven relief appearances. He struck out 85 batters that season, but did walk 27.

LHP Yu-Min Lin (No. 20 to unranked)

The Taiwanese left-hander has continued to struggle in recent seasons. In 2025, he pitched to a 6.64 ERA over 101.2 innings for Triple-A Reno. Even considering the offense-heavy environment, it was a rough season performance, walking 60 batters and striking out only 85.

Lin is still just 22, however, but will need to show signs of growth in 2025. He gave up two runs on two hits and two walks in his only appearance of the Cactus League so far, and was reassigned to minor league camp shortly thereafter.