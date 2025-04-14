Jordan Lawlar Continues to Swing a Hot Bat for Reno
The Diamondbacks' Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-3 record on Sunday.
AAA: Reno Aces 6, Salt Lake Bees 1
A close game that got blown open late with four runs in the last three innings, the Aces took an early 2-0 lead and didn't look back. Reno ended up splitting the series 3-3 against Salt Lake.
Billy Corcoran held Salt Lake off the scoreboard for five innings, allowing just four hits, walking one, and striking out six.
The Aces pounded out 11 hits among five players, all of whom recorded multi-hit games. A.J. Vukovich and Jordan Lawlar both homered in similar fashion, hitting high fly balls that carried out to right field. It was the first of the season for Vukovich and second for Lawlar. The top rated prospect in the system wasn't in the original lineup but was added at second when Blaze Alexander was scratched.
Jorge Barrosa had a three-hit game from the leadoff spot, including a pair of doubles. Barrosa has hit safely in his last seven games, in which he's hitting .323 with three doubles, two home runs, and 10 RBI.
AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 12, Springfield Cardinals 17
A game that featured 23 hits and 20 walks in one of the most extreme hitter-friendly parks in the minors led to a big slugfest. Roman Angelo struggled, allowing 10 runs (eight earned) on nine hits, four walks, and two strikeouts over 3 innings. Amarillo pitchers struggled to throw strikes with 12 walks on the day and two hit batters.
Tommy Troy reached base four times, with a single and three walks, scoring three runs. Troy is hitting .406 with 12 walks, five extra-base hits, and a 1.212 OPS on the season. Jose Fernandez had three hits and a walk in five trips to the plate.
LuJames Groover had one at-bat and struck out, doubled over in pain after swinging before leaving the game. According to Farm Director Chris Slivka Groover "just has some soreness right now in the forearm". The team is not overly concerned at this point but will reassess during the day on Monday.
A+: Hillsboro Hops 4, Everett AquaSox 8
The Hops' seven-game win streak came to an end. It's been a tough transition for pitching prospect Yordin Chalas to convert into a starter, with four more runs in three innings. Chalas has allowed 13 hits and seven runs in 5.2 innings, although he has a solid 4/1 K/BB.
Ryan Waldschmidt got the Hops on the board in the second with a long home run. It's Waldschmidt's second home run of the series and third on the year.
Cristofer Torin reached in all four plate appearances, with a single and three walks. Torin is batting .448 with nine walks compared to three strikeouts in eight games. Druw Jones went 2-for-4 with a double.
A: Visalia Rawhide 2, San Jose Giants 3
Grayson Hitt allowed two runs in the first inning, but settled in afterward with just those two runs in 3.1 innings. Hitt walked four and struck out six.
Visalia tied it up with a run each in the fourth and fifth innings. Abdias De La Cruz tripled with one out in the fourth and scored on an Adrian De Leon sacrifice fly. Slade Caldwell walked, moved up on a wild pitch, and scored on a fielding error by the third baseman to tie the game.
Caldwell finished 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. He's drawn a walk in seven of eight games so far this season and is sporting a .556 on-base percentage.
Despite a strong day from Erick Reynoso, who struck out nine in 4.1 innings, he got saddled with the loss when the Giants scored the go-ahead run in the fifth. It appeared he was going to strand a one-out double when he induced a ground ball to third, but Soler's throw tailed into the baseline for an error.