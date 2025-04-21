Jordan Lawlar Continues to Tear through the Pacific Coast League
The Diamondbacks' Minor League affiliates all lost on Sunday. Here's a recap of all the action.
AAA: Reno Aces 8, Round Rock Express 9 (F/11)
A typical Pacific Coast League slugfest that featured multiple lead changes, the Aces came back from trailing 7-6 in the eighth inning on Jordan Lawlar's fifth home run of the year before falling in extra innings.
Lawlar caps off a strong week against Round Rock, going 9-for-22 (.409) at the plate with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, and a 1.344 OPS. His strikeout rate is starting to drop, down to 25.5% after 21 games. While it's unlikely that he will come up while Ketel Marte is on the injured list, he's positioned himself for an opportunity if there is another injury on the infield.
While Lawlar continues to make his case for promotion, another top prospect hasn't. Right-hander Yilber Díaz struggled with control and command in his start, allowing five runs on six hits, five walks, and two strikeouts. It marked the second straight game where he's walked more hitters than he struck out.
Jorge Barrosa went 3-for-7 with a double in the leadoff spot. Blaze Alexander singled twice and drove in a couple runs.
AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 6, Frisco RoughRiders 8
The Sod Poodles fell behind early and struggled to catch up. Jose Cabrera allowed six runs in 4.2 innings on eight hits, three walks, and five strikeouts. Amarillo was down 8-3 after six innings.
Most of the offense came from Gavin Conticello, who tripled and homered in the game. His second home run of the year came in the seventh and made it an 8-6 game. The left-handed hitting outfielder is batting .244 with an .808 OPS in his first 13 games.
Tommy Troy went 1-for-5 and LuJames Groover was hitless in three at-bats but reached base on a hit-by-pitch.
A+: Hillsboro Hops 0, Spokane Indians 5
Hillsboro's offense struggled in this game, being held to just four singles and two walks. Cristofer Torin, Demetrio Crisantes, Ben McLaughlin, and Junior Franco were the four hitters that collected a hit apiece.
Yordin Chalas, who is slowly being stretched out as a starter, completed three scoreless innings. The right-hander allowed two hits, walked one, and struck out two. Ricardo Yan followed with four innings, allowed two runs and took the loss.
A: Visalia Rawhide 6, Stockton Ports 8
Grayson Hitt completed five innings for the first time in his career. The left-hander allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits, a walk, and five strikeouts. He served up a home run to Myles Naylor, Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor's younger brother, in his final inning of work.
Erick Reynoso struggled, serving up a two-out, three-run home run in the sixth that gave Stockton the lead for good. He only retired one of four batters in his second inning of work before getting bailed out by Dawson Brown, who induced an inning-ending double play to escape the seventh.
Visalia scored four runs in the bottom of the third to take a 4-2 lead. Jose Alpuria had the big hit in the frame, a game-tying RBI double. They scored two runs in the seventh to get within one but that's as close as they'd get.
Yassel Soler finished 0-for-2 with a walk and a sacrifice fly that put the Rawhide ahead 3-2 in the third inning. Alberto Barriga was 1-for-4.