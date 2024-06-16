Jordan Lawlar to Have MRI Monday on Injured Hamstring
The Arizona Diamondbacks have been snakebit when it comes to injuries in both the majors and minors this year. Just last week I wrote about the fact that the Diamondbacks top prospect list is littered by players who have suffered serious injuries and underperformance.
They were bitten once again Saturday night when Jordan Lawlar injured his hamstring legging out a triple for the Triple-A Reno Aces. As reported by Steve Gilbert of MLB.com on the D-backs official site, Lawlar will have an MRI on Monday to assess the severity.
The below video is the play that the injury occurred on
Lawlar was playing in just his fourth game with the Aces after missing all season with torn thumb ligaments. Notably he was playing third base last night as the team continues to look for options in the event Eugenio Suarez cannot turn his season around. Lawlar was batting 8-20, .400 with two doubles, a triple and a homer since coming back.
Lawlar has a long injury history. Drafted in June of 2021, he's played in just 218 minor league games. He required shoulder surgery just two games into his professional career in 2021. In 2022 he suffered a broken scapula on a hit by pitch in the Arizona Fall League. The thumb injury this year was his third major injury.
Hopefully this will turn out to be a minor hamstring strain and not keep Lawlar out too long. Stay tuned to Inside the Diamondbacks for further updates on this developing story.