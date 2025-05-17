Slade Caldwell Has Excellent Night at the Plate for Rawhide
The Arizona Diamondbacks' affiliate clubs combined to go 2-2 on Friday night. Here's how each member of the D-backs' minor leagues fared:
Triple-A: Reno Aces 4, Sugar Land Space Cowboys 5
The Aces jumped out to a quick lead in the second inning on a pair of doubles by Cristian Pache and Jesus Valdez, but left-handed starter Tommy Henry stumbled his way out of the game in the fourth. In total, Henry gave up four earned runs on five hits and two walks. Though he did strike out five, he was hit hard for most of his outing.
Right-hander Casey Kelly entered in relief and tossed four innings of his own, splitting Friday's game with Henry. Kelly fared much better, allowing just one unearned run on three hits, a walk and a Blaze Alexander error.
Reno fought back in the sixth facing a 5-1 deficit. Reno worked four walks in the inning and Jake McCarthy plated two with a double to pull the score to 5-4, but the scoring ended there for both clubs. McCarthy, Valdez and Pache each had a double, and Valdez went 2-for-3 with a walk. Otherwise, it was a relatively quiet day for the Aces' offense, as they struck out 11 times.
Double-A: Amarillo Sod Poodle 3, Springfield Cardinals 2
It was an excellent day at the office for right-handed starter and No. 15 prospect Dylan Ray. Ray tossed six strong innings, allowing two runs on five hits, but did not walk a batter, and punched out seven. He lowers his ERA to 4.10 on the season. The outing marked his third straight start going six innings and allowing less than three runs.
It was certainly a pitchers' duel otherwise, as the Sod Poodles recorded only one extra-base hit, a double off the bat of Jose Fernandez. Fernandez finished 1-for-3. Infielder Jean Walters was the only member of Amarillo to record two hits, going 2-for-4. Ivan Melendez was 0-for-3, but had a walk and an RBI.
In total, the Sod Poodles were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position, only scoring on two RBI groundouts and a wild pitch. Gerardo Gutierrez, Philip Abner and Zach Barnes combined to throw three scoreless innings and lock down the contest.
High-A: Hillsboro Hops 2, Tri-City Dust Devils 3
It was a quiet game for the Hillsboro offense, but they did see an excellent start by right-hander John West. West spanned seven innings (an impressive feat in the minor leagues) and allowed just two runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out four, but exited with a 2-1 deficit.
The Hops would tie the game in the eighth, as No. 7 prospect Druw Jones smacked an RBI double to even the contest at 2-2. Jones finished 1-for-4 with the double and RBI, but did not strike out. Second baseman Jansel Luis had an excellent night, going 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Anderson Rojas, Cristofer Torin and Ben McLaughlin all recorded a base hit, but Jones' double was the only extra-base hit from Hillsboro.
Unfortunately for the Hops, lefty reliever Carlos Rey gave up the walk-off double, ending his night with 1.2 innings pitched, one base hit allowed and two walks.
Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 9, Modesto Nuts 6
The Rawhide belted out 14 hits and scored a ridiculous seven runs in the top of the second inning to jump out to an early lead. Four singles, three doubles a sacrifice fly and a wild pitch saw 11 hitters come to the plate for Visalia.
It was a brilliant night for the Rawhide batters. Top outfield prospect Slade Caldwell was 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored. Four other Visalia batters recorded two base hits. Alberto Barriga and Adrian De Leon also had doubles.
But starter Junior Sanchez kept Modesto hanging around, as he allowed an immense 12 base hits over just 4.1 innings. He punched out three and did not allow a walk, but saw six runs (five earned go on his line). Lucky for Visalia, the bullpen managed 4.2 scoreless innings with six strikeouts and just one baserunner allowed — a single.