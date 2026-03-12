How the Diamondbacks are Performing in the World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic has proved once again to be a gripping event, full of drama and high-stakes play from the best players in the world.

As pool play has come to an end, and eight teams enter the knockout stage, it's a good time to check in on the performance of the Arizona Diamondbacks players who have participated.

Diamondbacks Hitters in the WBC

Diamondbacks Hitters in the WBC Statistics | Jack Sommers

Druw Jones was solid for the Kingdom of the Netherlands, batting .400 and driving in two runs. That included driving in the first run of the classic with his Hall of Fame father Andruw Jones watching from the dugout as his manager.

Jones also made several excellent plays on defense, solidifying his reputation as an already-outstanding defender. It's a pivotal year for the former No. 2 overall draft pick, and this WBC experience can only help him find his pathway forward.

Ketel Marte once again came up big on the largest of stages, blasting a massive home run off Diamondbacks teammate Eduardo Rodriguez. The blast put the Dominican Republic up 3-1 in a game they went on to take 7-5 to capture the pool. Marte will continue to play for his country in the knockout stage of the competition.

Geraldo Perdomo is hitting just .125, but has four walks and two stolen bases for the Dominican Republic.

Alek Thomas performed well in the early stages of pool play, but ran into some excellent pitching by Paul Skenes and Aaron Nola that cooled off his bat a bit. He still finished the tournament with a more-than-respectable .267 average and .780 OPS.

Nolan Arenado flashed the leather with several highlight-reel defensive plays for team Puerto Rico. Diamondbacks fans can look forward to more of the same once the regular season starts.

The veteran third baseman also chipped in with a couple of RBI on a sacrifice fly and a single up the middle.

Nolan Arenado continues to hold down the hot corner for Puerto Rico! pic.twitter.com/pY271sMSxw — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 8, 2026

Diamondbacks Pitchers in the WBC

Diamondbacks Pitchers in the WBC Statistics | Jack Sommers

Michael Soroka was effective for Team Canada in their game against Colombia, allowing just one run in three innings to key an 8-2 victory. Expect Soroka to pitch against Team USA in their Friday, March13th knockout stage game.

Eduardo Rodriguez pitched in the final game of pool play for Venezuela and was roughed up a bit, giving up home runs to Juan Soto and of course Marte. He managed to limit the damage, however, and struck out five batters while facing the most fearsome lineup of the competition. Rodriguez will likely not pitch again in the WBC unless Venezuela reaches the final on March 17

Minor League prospects Yu-Min Lin, Jaitone Kelly and Indigo Diaz each pitched scoreless relief in their lone appearances in the tournament. The 18-year old Kelly is notable as the the youngest pitcher to appear in WBC history.