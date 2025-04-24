Tommy Troy Homers to Extend Hitting Streak to 13 Games
The Diamondbacks' minor league affiliates combined for a 2-2 record. Here's all the action from Wednesday's slate of games.
AAA: Reno Aces 3, Albuquerque Isotopes 18
A tough night for Cristian Mena, who allowed nine runs (eight earned) on eight hits, two walks, and four strikeouts. He committed a throwing error in a key situation in the second inning, which opened up the floodgates for a four-run second. He got bit by the long ball in the third, with two home runs combining for five runs for Albuquerque.
Mena was averaging 92-96 MPH with his fastball, relying primarily on his sinker. The curveball got some fairly solid results, getting six whiffs on 11 swings and three more called strikes. However, the poor start put the Aces in a 9-0 hole that they would never recover from.
Following a day off on Tuesday, Jordan Lawlar returned to the Reno lineup as the designated hitter. He picked up right where he left off, collecting two more hits. His double in the third inning drove in two and was the Aces' only extra-base hit of the day.
It was not a nice night for the Reno bullpen either. Joe Mantiply gave up four runs (two earned), the error being his own, on four hits, a walk, and a strikeout in two-thirds of an inning. Jake Rice allowed five runs in the fourth inning. The only relievers who didn't give up runs were Taylor Rashi and Kyle Backhus. Former two-way player Tristin English pitched the ninth inning.
AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 4, San Antonio Missions 2
This game saw the season debuts for Manuel Peña and Ivan Melendez, both contributing to the win. Melendez homered in the second for his first of the year and Peña hit the go-ahead triple in the fifth gave Amarillo the lead for good.
However, the one prospect who filled up the stat sheet was Tommy Troy. Troy reached in three of his four trips to the plate, with a walk, hit-by-pitch, stolen base, and a two-run homer in the seventh that provided two key insurance runs for the game's margin of victory.
The home run gives Troy a 13-game hitting streak and a 16-game on-base streak. During that streak, he's batting .358 with two home runs, 11 walks, and a 1.013 OPS. Last season, he got off to a slow start and was hurt, so it's good to see him hot out of the gate in a big development year for the second base prospect.
Avery Short pitched very well in this game. He allowed one run on five hits, two walks, and four strikeouts over 6.1 innings. All five hits were singles, allowing him to limit the scoring opportunities for San Antonio. The only run he allowed came on a blooper that landed in front of center fielder Jack Hurley.
A+: Hillsboro Hops 0, Tri-City Dust Devils 2
Hillsboro hitters had a pretty forgettable game. Their offense consisted of three singles, three walks, and a hit-by-pitch, with two of those baserunners being erased on caught stealings. Jansel Luis and Ryan Waldschmidt both reached base twice, the former having a single and a walk and the latter with two walks.
The 5-9 hitters in the lineup combined to go 0-for-15 with the only baserunner being a Jackson Feltner hit-by-pitch.
The poor offensive showing overshadowed a solid start from Casey Anderson. The right-hander allowed two runs on five hits, two walks, and six strikeouts in 5.2 innings.
A: Visalia Rawhide 9, Lake Elsinore Storm 6
Visalia trailed 6-3 entering the top of the ninth inning, but rallied for six runs in the inning to steal it. All nine starters for the Rawhide reached base, with eight of them recording a base hit. In that ninth inning they had four of their eight hits and five of their eight walks on the night.
Slade Caldwell continues to reach base at a prolific rate, with a single and a walk in his five trips to the plate. Alberto Barriga shook off a Golden Sombrero with the game-tying single in the ninth. Abdias De La Cruz had a big ninth inning, tripling in a run to help start the scoring and a bases-loaded walk that made it 9-6.
Connor Foley turned in a much better start this time around. The right-hander held Lake Elsinore to one run on two hits, two walks, and seven strikeouts in four innings. While he wasn't necessarily efficient, with 72 pitches in those four innings, it was a big step in the right direction after a disastrous start his last time out.