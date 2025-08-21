D-backs Seek Momentum vs Reds Despite Tough Pitching Matchups
The Arizona Diamondbacks, fresh off a series victory against the Cleveland Guardians, will now play the other Ohio Team, the Cincinnati Reds. A three-game series starts Friday night at Chase Field.
The Reds swept the D-backs in three straight June 6-8, including the infamous sloppy rain game that should have been called after the fifth inning. The June 6 game added injury to insult, as a ball in the mud skipped and fractured Gabriel Moreno's index finger, causing him to miss over two months.
Fast forward to today, and the Reds have a 67-61 record, putting them five games clear of the 62-66 D-backs in the standings. The New York Mets at 67-59 are holding on to the third NL Wild Card spot.
Diamondbacks and Reds Pitching Matchups
Zack Littell was acquired by the Reds from the Tampa Bay Rays on July 30, with the Reds sending a couple of pitching prospects to Tampa. A pure rental who is a free agent in 2026, two of Littell's three starts have been excellent, giving him a 3.06 ERA in 17.2 innings.
He last faced the D-backs on April 22 of this year while with Tampa Bay. He went six innings allowing three runs in a 5-0 Diamondbacks victory.
Ryne Nelson gave up four runs in 6.1 innings his last start against the Rockies, getting a no-decision in 10-7 game. Nelson is winless in his last five starts and the team is 1-4 in those games.
But it's definitely not all his fault, as he has a 3.77 during this stretch. He'll hope for better results wearing the purple Serpientes jersey on Friday night.
All-Star Andrew Abbott is having a tremendous season. He leads the National League with a 199 ERA+, which is park-adjusted. It speaks to just how amazing a 2.28 ERA is from a pitcher who calls Great American Ballpark home.
He's continued to outperform his peripherals all year, and is coming off seven shutout innings against the Milwaukee Brewers in his most recent start.
Nabil Crismatt was signed and immediately activated to fill in for the injured Anthony DeSclafani. He was outstanding against the Rockies, throwing five effective innings, keeping hitters off balance with his changeup. It was his lone start in the majors this year.
It was just the second start of his career, having been a reliever for his other 113 apperances. He has a career 3.66 ERA in 182 innings pitched. Expect him to be limited to no more than 65-70 pitches.
Brady Singer has been on a roll of late, allowing one or zero runs in four of his last five starts. He has a 1.86 ERA in his last 29 innings pitched. Singer beat the D-backs on June 8, going five innings and allowing two runs in a 4-2 Cincinnati victory.
Zac Gallen took the loss against the Guardians this past Monday despite throwing a six-inning, three-run quality start. Gallen has been making slow but steady progress since the trade deadline. In four starts he has a 3.52 ERA across 23 innings.
That still leaves him with an unsightly 5.28 ERA for the season. At this stage, if Gallen can get his ERA under 5.00, and perhaps as low as 4.75 before the season is over, he can recapture some of his free agent value.
Diamondbacks and Reds Bullpen Notes
The Reds have a 3.93 reliever ERA for the season, which ranks 15th in MLB. Closer Emilio Pagan is 25-for-30 in save opportunities and has a 3.10 ERA.
The Diamondbacks' 4.83 bullpen ERA ranks 27th in MLB. Without a true closer, Torey Lovullo has been mixing and matching a collection of rookies and veteran journeymen. Since the trade deadline the bullpen has a collective 4.31 ERA, which is better, but late-inning meltdowns have persisted.
One bright spot has been Andrew Saalfrank, who has gotten several save opportunities on the basis of his consistent performance since being called up. In 16.1 innings he has a 1.65 ERA and 3.48 FIP. He's recorded two saves and has one blown.