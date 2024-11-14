Former Diamondbacks Infielder Signs With Angels
The MLB offseason is upon us, and the first Arizona Diamondbacks free agent has signed a deal with another club.
Veteran utility infielder Kevin Newman has reportedly signed with the Los Angeles Angels, initially reported by The Athletic's Will Sammon and Sam Blum, and later confirmed by MLB Network's Jon Heyman.
It's a one-year deal with the Angels, with a club option for the 2025 season. After a very solid year with the D-backs, both offensively and defensively, Newman will seek opportunity elsewhere.
The veteran slashed .278/.311/.375 with the D-backs in 2024, worth a .686 OPS. But while he didn't heavily slug, he had a knack for consistent hitting, and was able to hit for average at a very decent rate.
Defensively, Newman, who had mostly played as a pure shortstop in recent years, began to develop as Arizona's primary utility man, providing depth at shortstop, second base, and even an occasional inning at third or first, though he mainly stuck to the inside infield positions.
With injuries to both starting shortstop Geraldo Perdomo and All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte, Newman stayed busy, and provided some of the best defense of his career at those spots, putting up +10 Defensive Runs Saved and +6 Outs Above Average at second and shortstop.
While not the flashiest producer at the plate, Newman was a steady, reliable presence for Arizona in 2024, and could get an opportunity for greater playing time in Anaheim, though the signing is likely a move to fill the gap at shortstop due to starter Zach Neto undergoing shoulder surgery this past week.
This also implies that the D-backs will likely look to their in-house depth to hold down the infield. General Manager Mike Hazen has said that top shortstop prospect Jordan Lawlar should see playing time in the majors "at some point," and rookie infielder Blaze Alexander has already proven he can hit at the major league level, with some questions surrounding his defense.