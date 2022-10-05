Merrill Kelly Looks to Reach 200 Innings in Season Finale

The Diamondbacks hope to close out the year on a strong note. They've already improved their record over last year by 21 wins, making it the second time in franchise history they won over 70 games the year after losing 110. It's not the same bounce as 2005, when the team improved by 26 games, but it's still noteworthy.

Arizona has had some big turnarounds, making it the fourth time they've improved their win total by 20 games compared to the previous season. Here's how this year ranks all time:

1999: +35 2005: +26 2017: +24 2022: +21

Pitching Matchup

Merrill Kelly (13-8, 3.43 ERA) takes the mound for Arizona. The right-hander has a goal to reach 200 innings pitched for the season and will need to record 17 more outs to achieve it. In his lone start against the Brewers this season, Kelly threw seven scoreless innings and struck out seven on September 1st. He's the first D-backs starting pitcher to make 33 starts in a season since Robbie Ray in 2019.

Corbin Burnes (12-8, 2.98 ERA), the reigning Cy Young Award winner, has had a fine season in 2022. While his numbers were not as good as last season, the Brewers ace put his team in a position to win much of his starts. One of the few times that wasn't the case was his start against the Diamondbacks on September 3rd. Burnes gave up five runs on seven hits, three walks, and five strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Lineups

Pre-Game Notes

No D-backs hitter has much history facing Burnes, with Walker getting the most at-bats with six.

Daulton Varsho is the lone player with a home run against Burnes.

D-backs No. 2 prospect Jordan Lawlar has had a hot start in the Arizona Fall League, hitting 3-6 with two home runs, four walks, and two stolen bases.

Jake McCarthy leads all D-backs rookies in Baseball Reference WAR (bWAR) at 3.0. Alek Thomas, Corbin Carroll, and Drey Jameson each finished above 1.0.

The D-backs have put out arguably their best possible defensive lineup today in order to help Kelly achieve his 200 inning milestone.