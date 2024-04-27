Injuries Mount for the Diamondbacks Farm System
The Diamondbacks have suffered a lot of injuries this season, not only at the major league level but now they are starting to mount with their top prospects. Tommy Troy and Yu-Min Lin joined the list of injured players, as Troy will be out 4-6 weeks with a left hamstring strain per farm director Shaun Larkin and Yu-Min Lin out indefinitely after getting struck in the head by a well-struck foul ball.
With Troy and Lin's injuries, that means five of the Top 10 prospects in the system will not only miss time, but a lot of time. Gino Groover is out three months after breaking his left wrist and Dylan Ray is targeting a June return after getting shut down with a right elbow injury in spring.
Here are the notable prospect performances at each level for Friday night.
Triple-A: Reno Aces 1, Sugar Land Space Cowboys 8
Left-hander Blake Walston was very effective at keeping runs off the board for six innings, despite a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3:3. Walston allowed just three hits, and six of the 17 balls put into play against him were classified as hard-hit. Adrian Del Castillo went 0-for-4, failing to get a ball out of the infield.
Double-A: Amarillo Sod Poodles 2, Frisco RoughRiders 3
Another ugly start for Yilber Diaz, who allowed three runs on five hits, four walks, and seven strikeouts. In four starts, he sports a weird combination of a 1.72 WHIP and a 36.9% strikeout rate. Command and control have been the main issue of Diaz's career as a starter in the D-backs system, but the stuff is good enough to carve out a potential bullpen role if the team chooses to go that route.
Deyvison De Los Santos and Ivan Melendez combined for five hits in the middle of the order. Caleb Roberts reached twice with a double, walk, and scored a run. Kristian Robinson recorded an RBI single in the fourth inning.
High-A: Hillsboro Hops 5, Eugene Emeralds 4
Ricardo Yan walked seven in 4 1/3 innings but limited the damage to just one run as he did not allow a hit. Jose Fernandez had two hits, a walk, and two runs scored. Andrew Pintar was 1-for-5 with two RBI. Christian Cerda was 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.
Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 3, Inland Empire 66ers 1
Druw Jones had two hits, including his first home run of the season on a fly ball to right. Jones has seven hits in his last seven games.
Jansel Luis was 0-for-4 and Ruben Santana 0-for-2 with a walk and a sacrifice fly.