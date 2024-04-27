Can the Diamondbacks Weather the Injury Storm?
NOTE: This article has been updated to reflect the latest news regarding Paul Sewald
The Diamondbacks have been hit by a large number of impactful injuries so far in 2024. On Friday night they received another scare when Zac Gallen had to be removed from the game in the sixth inning due to a right hamstring cramp. The team may have dodged a bullet however as both Gallen and Torey Lovullo said afterwards he caught it quickly and there is a good chance he will make his next start.
The Diamondbacks currently have nine players in the major league injured list. According to the website Spotrac that puts the D-backs in a four way tie for the 6th most number of players on the IL.
Their nearly $39 million worth of payroll on the IL represents just under 23% of their total payroll. Shockingly that percentage ranks as just the 13th highest in MLB. In other words there are a dozen teams with a higher percentage of their payroll currently on the injured list.
While there are plenty of other teams with a higher number of players and percentage of payroll on the injured list, it's hard to argue the impact of these injuries on the team isn't among the highest in the league. Marlins and Rays fans would point out how devastating injuries have been to their team's chances.
The good news for the Diamondbacks is that three of their nine injured players are expected to return over the next three to 10 days. The bad news is they have an extremely tough schedule over the next 5-6 weeks and they will need to hang on somehow and stay in contention until they get everyone back. Their record has already dropped to 12-15, and they're in 4th place in the NL West. There are also six teams ahead of them for the final Wild Card spot in the NL.
Player Summary
Paul Sewald, RHP (Oblique Strain) has been on the IL since Opening Day. He made a rehab appearance for Triple-A Reno on April 23rd and was supposed to throw a bullpen Saturday but appears to have had a setback. Originally it was thought he could return as early as this weekend or early next week,
Merrill Kelly , SP Right Shoulder Strain, Teres Major) went on the IL on April 23rd after being scratched from his scheduled start on April 21st. He is shut down from throwing with no time table to return. Torey Lovullo said it will be several weeks, more than two, before they even go back and look at another MRI to determine when he can begin throwing. When asked by Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic if he could be out until the All Star Break, Lovullo responded "I don't know, hard to say"
Eduardo Rodriguez, SP (Left Lat Strain) has been out since Opening Day. He began a throwing program just seven days after the injury but suffered a setback and is still symptomatic. He was transferred to the 60-day IL and is not eligible to return until May 25th. Since he has not begun throwing it's unlikely he can return by that date.
Alek Thomas, CF (Right Hamstring) played in just four games before going down with the hamstring strained classified as a "high Grade 1 strain. He has been running but not at full speed yet. He recently said that he hoped to be back by the first week of May at the latest.
Geraldo Perdomo, SS (Right Knee Surgery) went down with a torn meniscus seven games into the season. He had surgery on April 8th and has not yet begun baseball activities. He is expected to be able to return by mid-May.
Ryne Nelson RHP, (right elbow contusion) was hit by a line drive on April 18th and placed on the IL a day later. He has been throwing and is eligible to come off the IL on May 4th. He is not expected to require any extended time beyond then.
Miguel Castro, RHP (Shoulder Strain) was placed on the 15-day IL April 23rd. He had been trying to pitch through soreness, but his velocity was down 1.6 MPH on his sinker and 2 MPH on his slider. There is no timetable for his return.
Kyle Nelson, LHP (Left Shoulder Strain) was placed on the 15- day IL April 23rd as well. He began the year as one of the team's more effective relievers, giving up just 3 hits and two walks in his first 8 games pitched. But over three straight disastrous games he faced 11 batters, gave up five hits, including two homers and two walks.
Drey Jameson, RHP. (Right Elbow Surgery). Jameson underwent Tommy John surgery last fall and is on the 60-day IL. He is expected to miss the entire season.
It should also be noted that a couple of 40-man roster players in the minors are also injured. Top prospect Jordan Lawlar is out until at least June with torn thumb ligaments and Jorge Barrosa is on the IL with a hamstring injury. Other top 10 prospects in the system that are injured include Tommy Troy (Hamstring), Gino Groover (Broken Wrist) and last night Yu-Min Lin was hit in the head by a foul line drive while in the dugout and had to be taken for medical treatment.