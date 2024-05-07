Joc Pederson was the Right Choice for the Diamondbacks
As the 2023-24 offseason got underway Diamondbacks General Manager Mike Hazen made it clear that he was in the market to add another bat to be the primary Designated Hitter. A couple of players reported to have been on the D-backs radar they were hoping to sign were J.D. Martinez and Justin Turner.
Here at Inside the Diamondbacks we took a deep dive into five primary DH free agent candidates. The conclusion at that time was the D-backs would be better off making a shorter term commitment to either Joc Pederson or Justin Turner and staying away from Martinez. The reasoning was that either Pederson or Turner would provide the most bang for the buck and not require the team to tie up funds beyond 2024.
Martinez was reportedly given an offer by the D-backs according to a local radio host, but as is his policy, Mike Hazen never confirmed that rumor. The primary concern with Martinez raised in the article linked above was that his back or groin injuries could easily resurface. That injury risk combined with his ever growing strikeout rate made Martinez too big a risk.
Ultimately the D-backs ended up signing Pederson late in the off-season to a one year deal for $9.5 million. There is a mutual option for 2025 for 14$ million, or a $3 million buyout. In essence Pederson is guaranteed $12.5 million, and if the team and Pederson agree to the mutual option it works out to two years, $23.5 million.
Here is a comparison of how the players in question have performed in 2024 so far.
Pederson has shown tremendous plate discipline, leading this group by a wide margin with the best walk and strikeout rates. That's helped translate into the best slash line and OPS as well.
Earlier in the season Pederson was getting a lot of soft contact hits, but as his BABIP and batting average have naturally started to regress towards the mean, his quality of contact has improved. He's beginning to drive the ball more and has seven doubles to go with his three homers.
Turner, who signed a one year, $13 million deal with the Boston Red Sox, is the only other player in this group that is performing up to or above expectations. He's providing his usual solid combination of contact ability and power, and has been a good run producer for the Red Sox.
Martinez was one of the Scott Boras clients that held out for too long asking for too much. He ended up taking a one year, $12 million dollar deal with the New York Mets, with $7.5 million of that deferred. Unsurprisingly, he began the year on the injured list and has played in just 11 games so far. He has yet to homer and has driven in one run.
Jorge Soler signed a three year, $42 million dollar contract with the San Francisco Giants. The slugger has five homers, but is struggling with low batting average and OBP and has just eight RBI.
Rhys Hoskins made the original list due to the fact that the D-backs already had Christian Walker at first base at least through 2024. It was thought that Hoskins could be a potential DH candidate while coming back from a serious knee injury, and transition back to first base in 2025 should Walker depart.
Hoskins signed a three year, $48 million dollar contract with the Milwaukee Brewers and is splitting time evenly between first base and DH. He's provided homers and RBI, but his batting average is only .219 at the moment.
It would be hard to argue at this juncture that the D-backs made the wrong choice. It's a long season however and the end result for these players is far from over. Furthermore the limitations for Pederson as mentioned in the original article still exist. Pederson is being utilized in a strict platoon, only starting against right-hand pitchers. He has yet to play an inning of defense as well.
But manager Torey Lovullo is happy to write Pederson's name into the middle of the lineup on the days the team faces a righty. He knows he's getting a "professional at bat" from a veteran hitter. In a season that has seen wild swing in the offensive production, Pederson has been a consistent performer in a sea of volatility.