Leandro Cedeño to Sign with Orix Buffaloes

Leandro Cedeño will be heading to Japan, as he's agreed to a deal with the Orix Buffaloes according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Cedeño will be guaranteed $500K with another $350K in incentives.

Cedeño originally signed with the Diamondbacks as a minor league free agent after six years in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. He played most of the season with their Double-A affiliate in Amarillo, hitting .310/.374/.563 with a franchise record 30 home runs, a 23.4% strikeout rate, and a 8.8% walk rate. Fangraphs rated his offense in Amarillo to be 32% better than the average hitter, with a 132 wRC+. He finished the year with Triple-A Reno, playing 14 games as the Aces went on to win a Pacific Coast League title.

His big highlight came on July 16th, when he crushed a 527-foot home run that landed in the parking lot behind the batter's eye in center field. The home run was the longest measured since the start of the Statcast Era.

At only 24 years old, Cedeño will have plenty of opportunities to showcase his talents in the Nippon Professional Baseball League. This continues an increasing trend of players going overseas to continue their career when opportunities in the U.S. are no longer viable and hope a strong performance will parlay into a future big league opportunity.