MLB Winter Meetings Underway in San Diego

Major League Baseball's winter meetings are underway here at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego. The four day event is the first in person winter meetings held by MLB since 2019. The 2020 winter meetings were canceled due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, and then canceled again in 2021 due to the lockout.

With the industry seemingly flush with cash coming off a successful 2022 season look for both the free agent and trade markets to take off this week. There have already been 46 free agent signings doling out $650 million dollars with many of the biggest names yet to sign, such as Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander, Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Rodon, Dansby Swanson, among over 100 free agents not yet signed.

The Diamondbacks have already made two trades and signed one key free agent for their bullpen over the past couple of week. On November 15th they traded for Carlos Vargas, a power relief arm from the Cleveland Indians organization and then three days later traded for Seattle Mariners Outfielder/DH Kyle Lewis. On December 2nd they signed fireballing reliever Miguel Castro to a one year contract with options and incentives.

General Mike Hazen made clear in his press conference that he is not done adding to the bullpen, which is the number one priority this off season. Hazen has also indicated the desire to add more starting pitching depth and right handed balance to the lineup, although Lewis helps with that need at least to some degree.

Arizona is expected to trade one of their left handed outfielders, possibly from among Jake McCarthy, Alek Thomas, or even Daulton Varsho. Earlier this week we took a look at the trade values of the Diamondbacks left handed hitting outfielders.

Arizona has also been rumored to be interested in shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who we took a look at this week as well. While it's impossible to predict what the Diamondbacks may do this week, or in the weeks after the winter meetings, we expect the team to be quite active. We can't promise we'll have the news first, but we will make sure we get it right, and give you the best possible analysis of each and every move.

Some key events to take place this week at the meetings:

Sunday: 2023 Hall of Fame Contemporary Era ballot announcement, 8:00 P.M. EST

A 16 member panel comprised of seven Hall of Famers, seven executives, and four media members/researchers voted on eight candidates for consideration: Albert Belle, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Don Mattingly, Fred McGriff, Dale Murphy, Rafael Palmeiro, and Curt Schilling

A candidate requires 12 votes to be inducted into the HOF. Former Diamondback Curt Schillings's case was reviewed here.

Monday: All MLB Team to be announced at 8:00 P.M. EST

Chosen by fan voting, there will be a first and second team selected. This is the fourth year for this selection.

Tuesday: MLB Draft Lottery, 8:30 P.M. EST

The first ever draft lottery under the new CBA will be held this year to determine the order of the first six picks. The Nationals, Athletics and Pirates each have a 16.5% chance of getting the number one overall pick. The Diamondbacks have a 1.4% chance.

Wednesday: Rule 5 Draft, 5:00 P.M. Eastern

Teams will have the opportunity to choose from Rule 5 eligible players that have not been added to the 40 man roster. If such a player is chosen he must remain on the choosing team's roster for the entire season or be exposed to waivers and offered back to his original team.

There are two players in the Diamondbacks organization that are at some risk of being taken, as they've not been added to the 40-Man roster: OF/1B Dominic Canzone and RHP Conor Grammes , who ranked 17th and 28th on Inside the Diamondbacks top 30 list respectively.