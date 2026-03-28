D-backs' Mistakes Haunt Them Again in Heartbreaking Loss to Dodgers

The Diamondbacks came up just short on Friday night in Los Angeles, losing to the Dodgers 5-4. Newest Dodger superstar free agent Kyle Tucker knocked an RBI single off Kevin Ginkel to score Alex Freeland with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth.

Kevin Ginkel Struggles in the Eighth Inning

Ginkel's outing spoiled a good night from the D-backs bullpen in relief of Ryne Nelson. Jonathan Loaisiga pitched an inning and a third of scoreless relief, and Ryan Thompson threw a scoreless inning as well.

But Ginkel gave up a leadoff double to Freeland, who had earlier homered in the game. While he managed to limit the damage to just the one run, it was all the Dodgers needed. The other big free agent signing this off season, closer Edwin Diaz, closed out the game in the ninth.

While many want to pin the blame on the bullpen for the loss, one run in 3.1 innings against the Dodgers' lineup is a good overall performance. It just wasn't good enough.

Baserunning Mistakes Haunt D-backs Again

Mar 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) is out against Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) in the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

What truly cost the Diamondbacks was yet two more outs on base, cutting short rallies in the second and fourth innings. Third base coach J.R. House sent Pavin Smith around third on an ill-advised attempt to score from first on an Alek Thomas double.

Smith was out by 10 feet to end the inning. Thomas' hit drove in the D-backs first run, however. Later in the fourth it was Thomas himself who, after trying to stretch another RBI double into a triple, overslid the bag and was tagged out.

The night before the D-backs also had two outs on base that seemed to turn the tide in the game. The D-backs could not push across any runs from the fifth inning on against the Dodgers bullpen. Arizona outhit L.A. 8-4 on the night.

Ketel Marte hit his first homer of the year, a line shot to right, which gave the D-backs a 2-0 lead at the time.

Ketel Marte’s first homer of the year was a 107 MPH line drive ( 23 degree launch) giving D-backs 2-0 lead in the third inning



pic.twitter.com/nSauaPQm6Y — Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) March 28, 2026

Ryne Nelson's Outing a Mixed Bag

Nelson came out firing 98 MPH four-seam fastballs in the first inning, but it was the slider that was getting the called third strike on Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Tucker. That set the tone for the first two scoreless innings.

But Alex Freeland, the Dodgers nine-hitter, tagged Nelson for a solo homer with one out in the third inning. Following walks to Ohtani and Tucker, Mookie Betts belted a three-run homer, giving the Dodgers a 4-2 lead at the time.

Nelson settled in from there, retiring the next seven batters. With his pitch count at 83 he was pulled with two outs in the fifth inning. His final line was 4.2 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, 2 HR. He averaged 96.4 MPH on the fastball for the evening, as the velocity waned by the fifth inning. He left with score tied 4-4.

Despite the tough four-batter stretch in the third inning Nelson pitched very well, and gave his team a chance to win.

The Dodgers sealed the series victory with the win. The D-backs will hope to salvage the final game of the three-game set behind Eduardo Rodriguez, who will face Tyler Glasnow. Game time is 6:10 p.m. MST.