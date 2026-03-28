Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez Already Has his Back Against the Wall

The Arizona Diamondbacks — just two games into the regular season — find themselves in a dangerous position: one game away from being swept.

As early as it is, starting 0-3 in the regular season is not an auspicious start. Arizona has not begun the year in such a fashion since their 110-loss 2021 season. They also have not begun their season with a three- or four-game series sweep since 1999, one year following their inaugural season.

It will be up to left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, the hero of the World Baseball Classic, to play the stopper role a mere three days into the regular season.

Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez to start final game of series

Mar 11, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Venezuela pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (52) delivers a pitch against the Dominican Republic during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Rodriguez is coming off a difficult 2025 season, posting another ERA north of 5.00 since signing a four-year, $80 million deal with Arizona. There is reason to believe some improvements are in order, however.

Rodriguez has slimmed down nearly 25 pounds since the advent of the 2025 season, and has been working to implement a 12-6 curveball into his offering. His velocity was also up a tick or two in spring training.

Of course, the left-hander also got the ball in the final game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic, and dominated a star-studded Team USA lineup with 4.1 scoreless innings to deliver Venezuela its first-ever WBC title. If that version of Rodriguez shows up more in 2026, the Diamondbacks are in good shape.

Rodriguez did have some success against the Dodgers in 2025, pitching six scoreless innings in an August 30 win at Dodger Stadium to help keep Arizona's playoff hopes alive. He was, however, blown up by L.A. for eight runs (six earned) in a May 9 start at Chase Field.

Los Angeles' lineup is lefty-heavy, but that is hardly an advantage when those left-hand hitters are some of the toughest outs in the sport. Rodriguez will have his hands full, to say the least.

Opposing Rodriguez will be Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow, making his season debut.

Diamondbacks' lineup vs Dodgers

The Diamondbacks have revealed their lineup fro Saturday's game:

2B Ketel Marte RF Corbin Carroll SS Geraldo Perdomo DH Pavin Smith 3B Nolan Arenado CF Alek Thomas 1B Carlos Santana C James McCann LF Jorge Barrosa

Jorge Barrosa and James McCann will get their first respective starts of the 2026 season. It will likely be standard procedure to see McCann take over for starting catcher Gabriel Moreno once every three games. It would not be a surprse to see Moreno come off the bench in Saturday's game.

Jordan Lawlar, meanwhile, will get a day off against a tough right-hander like Glasnow. Lawlar has shown improvements against same-handed pitching, but Glasnow has tough off-speed offerings, and would likely be a tall task for Lawlar.