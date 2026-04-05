Ketel Marte Plays Hero in Thrilling Diamondbacks Walk-Off

The Arizona Diamondbacks needed to get star second baseman Ketel Marte going offensively. What better way to do it than a walk-off knock.

In the 10th inning of an important series finale at Chase Field, Marte took a decisive swing at the first pitch of the home half. The 109 MPH line drive sailed just over the head of Braves outfielder Mike Yastrzemski in right field, sending Arizona fans home happy with walk-off RBI double and a 6-5 win.

The D-backs had taken a 5-4 lead into the ninth inning of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves, but a blown save by Jonathan Loaisiga forced extra innings. Right-hander Taylor Rashi impressively held the Braves' ghost runner off in the top half, setting up the walk-off opportunity.

Ketel Marte, Corbin Carroll find their swings

Arizona Diamondbacks Ketel Marte (4) reacts after hitting a foul ball against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field on March 30, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's been a bit of a tough start to the year for Marte, who came into the game hitting just .152. He had, admittedly, been hitting the ball relatively hard. Marte's bat came to life Sunday, however, with a pair of doubles in a 2-for-5 game.

Corbin Carroll, who had been in a similar slump and was hitless in the four-game series thus far, also had quite the day at the plate. Carroll went 3-for-4 with his second triple of the season, two runs scored, an RBI and his first stolen base of 2026. He's hitting .313 on the year thus far.

Beneath the star trio atop Arizona's lineup was another important performance. After first baseman Carlos Santana was forced to leave the game after suffering a groin injury, utilityman Ildemaro Vargas stepped in and immediately hit a two-run triple to give Arizona an early 3-1 lead.

Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt runs into middle-inning trouble again

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (32) pitches during the first inning at Chase Field against the Atlanta Braves. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Brandon Pfaadt looked to bounce back from a blowup fifth inning in his last start. Nearly the same outcome occurred on Sunday.

Pfaadt cruised through much of the contest, allowing just one run on a solo homer — until the fifth inning once again caused problems. A double, wild pitch, walk and two singles allowed the Braves to tack two runs on, turning a 3-1 lead into a 3-3 game. Pfaadt was pulled from the game in favor of Taylor Clarke, who ended the threat there.

Pfaadt was able to pitch 4.2 innings, with six hits allowed, two walks and three earned runs against two strikeouts. He is still searching for his first truly solid start of the year.

Behind Pfaadt was a mixed bag of bullpen performances. Clarke threw 1.1 scoreless innings, but Ryan Thompson gave up a double and an unearned run, helped along by a fielding error from Nolan Arenado.

Kevin Ginkel looked sharper than his previous performance with a scoreless hold in the eighth, though Loaisiga's three-hit ninth would ultimately result in the D-backs' first ninth-inning blown save of the season.

Arizona will head to Citi Field for a three-game series with the Mets beginning Tuesday — kicking off a lengthy road trip.