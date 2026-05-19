Diamondbacks Just Set Themselves Up for Perfect Series vs Giants

The tone was set right away. As the Arizona Diamondbacks got just six pitches in to their matchup with left-hander Robbie Ray and the San Francisco Giants to begin their homestand at Chase Field, third baseman Nolan Arenado crushed a grand slam deep into the bullpen.

The Diamondbacks would score many more than those first four runs on Monday night. They needed to set the perfect tone for what could be a pivotal series, and an eventual nine-game stretch against NL West divisional opponents.

A 12-2 win over the struggling Giants does just that, if Arizona can continue to execute in the coming games. A game one win does wonders to set up a team for a potential series win.

Diamondbacks blow out rival Giants

May 12, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Ryan Waldschmidt (15) hits a double during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

It wasn't just Arenado's grand slam. Every member of the Diamondbacks' starting lineup came away with at least one base hit. Five of them collected multi-hit games. It felt like a struggling offense had finally found its stride after a pair of encouraging signs at Coors Field in Colorado.

But in the less hitter-friendly confines of Chase Field, it was even more encouraging to see such an outburst — especially against a tough pitcher in Ray, who entered Monday night's game with a 3.04 ERA, and tossed a two-run complete game against Arizona his last time in Phoenix a year ago.

Ketel Marte had two hits and a sacrifice fly. Corbin Carroll went 2-for-4. Ildemaro Vargas had a two-hit game, Nolan Arenado went 2-for-4 with the grand slam, and rookie Ryan Waldschmidt posted his best offensive game of his young career, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, two stolen bases and a walk.

In fact, Waldschmidt became the first Diamondbacks rookie to accomplish such a feat, and only the third rookie in MLB since 2016.

Not only did they knock Ray around for 10 runs (nine earned), Arizona did force San Francisco to use two relievers. Though both provided more than a full inning, and neither were exactly leverage arms, the Giants' bullpen is not exactly fully-rested after the blowout.

The Diamondbacks' pitching, meanwhile, was another positive story.

Diamondbacks' pitchers solid vs Giants

May 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Though Zac Gallen did not necessarily have the most dominant start, he had a very simple assignment after being spotted the 4-0 lead: keep the Giants at bay for as long as possible.

Gallen did exactly that, throwing six strong inning with two earned runs allowed on four hits and a walk.

Once Gallen exited, on a relatively efficient 81 pitches, the bullpen did its job. Ryan Thompson threw a scoreless inning on 18 pitches, and Jonathan Loaisiga served as the low-leverage closer with a scoreless ninth.

Most encouraging, however, was Brandyn Garcia's performance in the eighth inning. The left-hander had given up his first run of the season in a brutal inning against the Rockies. He simply could not throw a strikes in Colorado — an issue that has arisen at times for Garcia.

But he delivered a scoreless inning, and, most importantly, landed 13 of his 16 pitches for strikes. Though he gave up two singles (one being a bit of a tough-luck knock), he lived in the zone, and picked up an inning-ending double play on a perfectly executed ground ball.

With a sturdy performance by both the bullpen and offense, the Diamondbacks should have full access to Juan Morillo, Taylor Clarke Paul Sewald or Kevin Ginkel, should a high-leverage situation arise in Tuesday's game.